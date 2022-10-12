https://sputniknews.com/20221012/islamabad-high-court-grants-protective-bail-to-ex-pm-imran-khan-in-illegal-funding-case-1101751103.html

Islamabad High Court Grants Protective Bail to Ex-PM Imran Khan in Illegal Funding Case

In August, the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his political party PTI received millions of dollars in illegal... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted relief to former Prime Minister Imran Khan from arrest till October 18, a day after the Federal Investigative agency (FIA) booked Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) chairman in the “prohibited funding” case.The court has provided protective bail to Khan, who appeared before the court after being summoned.The investigation ramped up days after the court issued a notice in response to an appeal filed by PTI requesting that the court stop the agency from probing the case.Speaking to media outside the court, Imran Khan accused Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of hiding funding details of other parties to prevent the nation from distinguishing between “legal and illegal funding.”A conviction in the prohibited funding case could lead to a ban on the PTI and Khan, who has been rallying his supporters to press his demand for a snap election.Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the demand for fresh elections.

