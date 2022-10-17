International
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
Bill Gates Ready to Meet With Taliban to Help Afghanistan Eradicate Polio
Bill Gates Ready to Meet With Taliban to Help Afghanistan Eradicate Polio
07:09 GMT 17.10.2022
