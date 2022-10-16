International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/suspect-in-connection-to-serial-killer-crimes-arrested-in-california-stockton-police-say-1101887412.html
Suspect in Connection to Serial Killer Crimes Arrested in California, Stockton Police Say
Suspect in Connection to Serial Killer Crimes Arrested in California, Stockton Police Say
California’s Central Valley was left unnerved after five people were killed in Stockton, California. The victims were men between the ages of 21 and 54, five... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T00:28+0000
2022-10-16T00:28+0000
americas
california
california
serial killer
serial killer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101887644_0:430:1141:1071_1920x0_80_0_0_9935ce4aae8561f1e5ebd753571c70f8.png
Stockton police say they have made an arrest in connection to six murders in California. On Saturday, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden, city manager Harry Black and Mayor Kevin Lincoln announced in a joint press conference that they had arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning."Our surveillance team followed this person while he was driving. We watched his patterns and determined early this morning he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting," McFadden said.Beginning in April of last year, victims were attacked either late at night or early in the morning in dimly-lit areas while they were alone. A year after the first fatal shooting in Oakland, five more killings occurred in Stockton between July 8 and September 27. The killings occurred in a radius of just a few square miles, police said.Serial killers are identified as such by the Federal Bureau of Investigation if they fall under one of two categories: they either kill based on their victims’ common characteristic(s), or---such is the case of the killer in Stockton---they stalk a specific location."This is a person that lurks in the shadows," the chief added. "Our victims are being caught by surprise." Earlier this month, authorities said they believed the California serial killer was “on a mission.”McFadden said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing, had a mask around his neck, and was armed with a firearm at the time of his arrest. The only survivor of the serial killer suspect said her attempted murderer had on black clothes and a black face mask and said nothing when he shot her multiple times.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/chicago-tenant-charged-with-murdering-landlord-hiding-remains-in-freezer-1101828805.html
americas
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101887644_0:323:1141:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_bb84428e720748d6de49ed62485ece41.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
california, california, serial killer, serial killer
california, california, serial killer, serial killer

Suspect in Connection to Serial Killer Crimes Arrested in California, Stockton Police Say

00:28 GMT 16.10.2022
Mugshot of Wesley Brownlee, Stockton, California
Mugshot of Wesley Brownlee, Stockton, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
Subscribe
International
India
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
California’s Central Valley was left unnerved after five people were killed in Stockton, California. The victims were men between the ages of 21 and 54, five of those men were Hispanic and one was white. A 46-year-old Black woman was also shot in Stockton on April 16 but survived the attack. Some of the victims were unhoused.
Stockton police say they have made an arrest in connection to six murders in California. On Saturday, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden, city manager Harry Black and Mayor Kevin Lincoln announced in a joint press conference that they had arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.
"Our surveillance team followed this person while he was driving. We watched his patterns and determined early this morning he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting," McFadden said.
Beginning in April of last year, victims were attacked either late at night or early in the morning in dimly-lit areas while they were alone. A year after the first fatal shooting in Oakland, five more killings occurred in Stockton between July 8 and September 27. The killings occurred in a radius of just a few square miles, police said.
Police Crime Scene Tape - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2022
Viral
Chicago Tenant Charged With Murdering Landlord, Hiding Remains in Freezer
13 October, 23:49 GMT
Serial killers are identified as such by the Federal Bureau of Investigation if they fall under one of two categories: they either kill based on their victims’ common characteristic(s), or---such is the case of the killer in Stockton---they stalk a specific location.
"What we seem to have in common is probably complexion -- it has been folks that are different races, but they have a similar complexion," McFadden said. "The location, the environments have been consistent: It's very dark locations, it's locations where there's not very many witnesses around."
"This is a person that lurks in the shadows," the chief added. "Our victims are being caught by surprise." Earlier this month, authorities said they believed the California serial killer was “on a mission.”
McFadden said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing, had a mask around his neck, and was armed with a firearm at the time of his arrest. The only survivor of the serial killer suspect said her attempted murderer had on black clothes and a black face mask and said nothing when he shot her multiple times.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала