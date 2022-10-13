https://sputniknews.com/20221013/chicago-tenant-charged-with-murdering-landlord-hiding-remains-in-freezer-1101828805.html

Chicago Tenant Charged With Murdering Landlord, Hiding Remains in Freezer

Sandra Kolalou, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicide and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon over the death of her landlord, 69-year-old Frances Walker. Police investigated Walker’s home on the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue. Inside they found traces of blood in the landlord’s room as well as on the first floor. Police believe Kolalou killed Walker in her bedroom and then dismembered her on the first floor before putting her remains inside a freezer.The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the remains as belonging to Walker.Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced on Wednesday evening that Kolalou is being charged with first-degree murder and one count of concealing homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Walker had rented rooms in her home to women in need of shelter. The 69-year-old victim was a member of the Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, where she played the organ every Sunday. She was also the only caretaker for her brother who had special needs, according to fellow members of her church.“She was always a joy when she was here,” Stuart Thompson, the musical director of Queen of Apostles said of Walker.Walker had posted an eviction notice on Kolalou’s bedroom door due to an “ongoing conflict” between the 36-year-old and another tenant in the building. According to prosecutors, the two were then seen arguing regarding the eviction notice. Other tenants in the building heard Kolalou and Walker arguing and then heard screaming before there was the sound of a dish breaking. One tenant in the building heard Walker trying to calm Kolalou down, and that was the last time she heard Walker’s voice.Kolalou then used Walker’s phone to text other tenants in the building, posing as Walker, and told them to allow Kolalou to care for Walker’s dog and to give Kolalou their keys to the house if and when they decided to move out, according to prosecutors. The tenants who received these texts found them to be suspicious in light of the conflict between their landlord and Kolalou, and contacted the police.Kolalou had also called a tow truck using the victim’s credit card and requested it to take her to Foster Beach, where she had left her car. She pulled a knife on the tow truck driver, which prompted another call to the police. She attempted to hide evidence in a trash can at the beach, which included bloody rags and linens. Kolalou was also charged for threatening the tow truck driver.The 36-year-old invoked her right to remain silent and is due in bond court on Thursday.

