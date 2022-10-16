https://sputniknews.com/20221016/internet-sends-love-to-tiktok-star-emmanuel-the-emu-as-bird-comes-down-with-deadly-flu-1101898516.html

Internet Sends Love to TikTok Star Emmanuel the Emu as Bird Comes Down With Deadly Flu

Emmanuel Todd Lopez, an emu who enjoys the love of over 2.4 million subscribers on TikTok, is down with a potentially deadly avian influenza, as his home Knuckle Bump Farms is hit with the virus, which has already claimed over 50 birds.His keeper, Taylor Blake, who manages the TikTok account where Emmanuel is one of the main stars, announced the news in a lengthy and emotional Twitter thread. Emmanuel Todd Lopez - yes, this is the emu's full name - has been a TikTok star for well over a year as he sneakily interrupted Taylor's educational videos by pecking the camera or looking like he was about to do so. Blake, in turn, would always try to prevent this by firmly saying what has since become her catchphrase - "Emmanuel, don't do it!"Aside from the flu, Emmanuel appears to have "a bit of nerve damage in his right leg and foot," preventing him from standing steadily. Blake, who keeps her audience updated on Emmanuel's health, made him a sling so that he can get some physical therapy. She also shared a touching video with her comforting the emu.Emmanuel has made the day of so many Internet users that his name immediately hit Twitter trends as soon as Blake revealed he was ill. Netizens have been sending kind words and prayers for Emmanuel's health, and are supporting the bird's owner, who appears to be exhausted, but determined to "do anything and go into any amount of debt to save his life."Blake's farm's TikTok account went viral mainly due to her hilarious interactions with Emmanuel and other animals, including a deer named Princess and other emus such as Emily and Elliot. The latter two also fell victim to the virus outbreak on the farm.

