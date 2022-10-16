International
Germany May Shut Hospitals Due to Energy Crisis - Health Minister
Germany May Shut Hospitals Due to Energy Crisis - Health Minister
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A substantial number of hospitals in Germany may face closures amid rising energy costs and hiking inflation, German Health Minister Karl... 16.10.2022
"The hospitals are in a very special situation. If we do not react quickly and really drastically, there will be closures," Lauterbach told the ARD broadcaster.Lauterbach said he would discuss the amount and the form of assistance that should be provided to hospitals with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday. However, Berlin has no plans to create a special fund for hospitals, similar to the one set up for the Bundeswehr.Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.
Germany May Shut Hospitals Due to Energy Crisis - Health Minister

20:22 GMT 16.10.2022
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A substantial number of hospitals in Germany may face closures amid rising energy costs and hiking inflation, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Sunday.
"The hospitals are in a very special situation. If we do not react quickly and really drastically, there will be closures," Lauterbach told the ARD broadcaster.
Lauterbach said he would discuss the amount and the form of assistance that should be provided to hospitals with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday. However, Berlin has no plans to create a special fund for hospitals, similar to the one set up for the Bundeswehr.
"We cannot create separate special funds for each sphere," Lauterbach stressed.
Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.
