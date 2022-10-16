https://sputniknews.com/20221016/germany-may-shut-hospitals-due-to-energy-crisis---health-minister-1101907569.html

Germany May Shut Hospitals Due to Energy Crisis - Health Minister

Germany May Shut Hospitals Due to Energy Crisis - Health Minister

BERLIN (Sputnik) - A substantial number of hospitals in Germany may face closures amid rising energy costs and hiking inflation, German Health Minister Karl... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-16T20:22+0000

2022-10-16T20:22+0000

2022-10-16T20:22+0000

world

europe

germany

hospital

energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/80/1078978047_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af7c380b7e685b2f1807e0466b5131e4.jpg

"The hospitals are in a very special situation. If we do not react quickly and really drastically, there will be closures," Lauterbach told the ARD broadcaster.Lauterbach said he would discuss the amount and the form of assistance that should be provided to hospitals with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday. However, Berlin has no plans to create a special fund for hospitals, similar to the one set up for the Bundeswehr.Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, germany, hospital, energy