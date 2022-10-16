International
China’s 20th Communist Party Congress Kicks Off in Beijing
China’s 20th Communist Party Congress Kicks Off in Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) opened on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
"In the face of serious provocations by separatist forces calling for Taiwan’s independence, and interference from outside forces, we have resolutely waged a major struggle against separatism and interference, demonstrating our strong determination and wide ability to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence," Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening of the Congress.A total of 2,296 delegates have arrived in Beijing from across China to participate in the key week-long event that will wrap up on October 22.The delegates will determine the future course of the country's development, approving the national policy for the next five years, and will appoint the CCP’s top leadership.Xi Jinping is expected to be nominated for a third five-year term as CCP’s General Secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).
China’s 20th Communist Party Congress Kicks Off in Beijing

03:13 GMT 16.10.2022
Chinese Communist Party members pose for photos with a sculpture of the party flag outside the Museum of the Communist Party of China of China here in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Chinese Communist Party members pose for photos with a sculpture of the party flag outside the Museum of the Communist Party of China of China here in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) opened on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
"In the face of serious provocations by separatist forces calling for Taiwan’s independence, and interference from outside forces, we have resolutely waged a major struggle against separatism and interference, demonstrating our strong determination and wide ability to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence," Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening of the Congress.
A total of 2,296 delegates have arrived in Beijing from across China to participate in the key week-long event that will wrap up on October 22.
The delegates will determine the future course of the country's development, approving the national policy for the next five years, and will appoint the CCP’s top leadership.
Xi Jinping is expected to be nominated for a third five-year term as CCP’s General Secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).
