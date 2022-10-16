https://sputniknews.com/20221016/bulgaria-has-gas-needs-covered-for-one-year---economy-minister-1101889406.html

Bulgaria Has Gas Needs Covered for One Year - Economy Minister

Bulgaria Has Gas Needs Covered for One Year - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgarian Economy Minister Nikola Stoyanov says his country has secured sufficient gas supplies for the next twelve months. 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

"We can say that the gas crisis is behind us," Stoyanov said on Nova TV on Saturday, as quoted by the Bulgarian Novinite news publication.He added that Bulgaria has secured gas supplies for the next 12-14 months.On October 1, the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) was inaugurated at an official ceremony in Sofia, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in attendance.The IGB is part of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and will transport Azerbaijani natural gas through Greece to Bulgaria. The construction work began in early 2020, and the capacity of the interconnector is expected to be around 3-5 billion cubic meters per year.In September, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that Baku would cover 19% of Bulgaria's gas needs by the end of 2022.

