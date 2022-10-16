https://sputniknews.com/20221016/bulgaria-has-gas-needs-covered-for-one-year---economy-minister-1101889406.html
Bulgaria Has Gas Needs Covered for One Year - Economy Minister
Bulgaria Has Gas Needs Covered for One Year - Economy Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgarian Economy Minister Nikola Stoyanov says his country has secured sufficient gas supplies for the next twelve months. 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T03:41+0000
2022-10-16T03:41+0000
2022-10-16T03:41+0000
world
europe
bulgaria
gas supplies
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105739/32/1057393209_0:239:2592:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_1949d1f5aca0ceca114c03b29eecedb0.jpg
"We can say that the gas crisis is behind us," Stoyanov said on Nova TV on Saturday, as quoted by the Bulgarian Novinite news publication.He added that Bulgaria has secured gas supplies for the next 12-14 months.On October 1, the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) was inaugurated at an official ceremony in Sofia, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in attendance.The IGB is part of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and will transport Azerbaijani natural gas through Greece to Bulgaria. The construction work began in early 2020, and the capacity of the interconnector is expected to be around 3-5 billion cubic meters per year.In September, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that Baku would cover 19% of Bulgaria's gas needs by the end of 2022.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105739/32/1057393209_6:0:2587:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_53b9c4209045f8906e327e13addcc42f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, bulgaria, gas supplies, gas
europe, bulgaria, gas supplies, gas
Bulgaria Has Gas Needs Covered for One Year - Economy Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgarian Economy Minister Nikola Stoyanov says his country has secured sufficient gas supplies for the next twelve months.
"We can say that the gas crisis is behind us," Stoyanov said on Nova TV on Saturday, as quoted by the Bulgarian Novinite news publication.
He added that Bulgaria has secured gas supplies for the next 12-14 months.
"The situation is extremely dynamic. If you had asked me two months ago if I expected such a positive scenario - I would have said ‘no’. Yes, if the war escalates, anything can happen, but now we have a long-term contract with Azerbaijan, to which we can add LNG and pipeline gas," Stoyanov explained.
On October 1, the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) was inaugurated at an official ceremony in Sofia, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in attendance.
The IGB is part of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and will transport Azerbaijani natural gas through Greece to Bulgaria. The construction work began in early 2020, and the capacity of the interconnector is expected to be around 3-5 billion cubic meters per year.
In September, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that Baku would cover 19% of Bulgaria's gas needs by the end of 2022.