International
LIVE: Protesters Rally in Kishinev Against Government Policies
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/at-least-11-dead-9-injured-in-road-accident-in-nigeria-1101902942.html
At Least 11 Dead, 9 Injured in Road Accident in Nigeria
At Least 11 Dead, 9 Injured in Road Accident in Nigeria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 11 people died and another nine sustained injuries when a van crashed into a truck in Nigeria's northeastern state of Bauchi, local... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T13:42+0000
2022-10-16T13:42+0000
africa
nigeria
road accident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105650/04/1056500464_0:235:2500:1641_1920x0_80_0_0_124d279b67b0ebdf6b49a3833345f0d9.jpg
The deadly road accident occurred on Saturday evening, regional Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Yusuf Abdullahi, told the Punch newspaper. Rescue services arrived at the scene within 15 minutes after the crash and took the victims to the hospital.In total, 20 male adults were involved in the crash, the official added. According to Abdullahi, the incident was caused by "dangerous driving."
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105650/04/1056500464_0:0:2500:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_46633695a9bbca013183e221666c71cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nigeria, road accident
nigeria, road accident

At Least 11 Dead, 9 Injured in Road Accident in Nigeria

13:42 GMT 16.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / STRINGERAn injured victim of a female suicide bomber arrives in an ambulance for medical attention at a Maiduguri hospital in northeast Nigeria on August 15, 2017
An injured victim of a female suicide bomber arrives in an ambulance for medical attention at a Maiduguri hospital in northeast Nigeria on August 15, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / STRINGER
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 11 people died and another nine sustained injuries when a van crashed into a truck in Nigeria's northeastern state of Bauchi, local road authorities confirmed to Nigerian media on Sunday.
The deadly road accident occurred on Saturday evening, regional Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Yusuf Abdullahi, told the Punch newspaper. Rescue services arrived at the scene within 15 minutes after the crash and took the victims to the hospital.
"It was at the hospital that a medical doctor confirmed nine people dead while 11 others sustained various degrees of injuries… A few hours later, the additional report indicated that two more people who were injured died in the hospital while receiving treatment," Abdullahi was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
In total, 20 male adults were involved in the crash, the official added. According to Abdullahi, the incident was caused by "dangerous driving."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала