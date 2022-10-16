https://sputniknews.com/20221016/at-least-11-dead-9-injured-in-road-accident-in-nigeria-1101902942.html

At Least 11 Dead, 9 Injured in Road Accident in Nigeria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 11 people died and another nine sustained injuries when a van crashed into a truck in Nigeria's northeastern state of Bauchi, local... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

The deadly road accident occurred on Saturday evening, regional Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Yusuf Abdullahi, told the Punch newspaper. Rescue services arrived at the scene within 15 minutes after the crash and took the victims to the hospital.In total, 20 male adults were involved in the crash, the official added. According to Abdullahi, the incident was caused by "dangerous driving."

