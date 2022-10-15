https://sputniknews.com/20221015/weekly-news-wrap-up-washington-price-gouging-eu-trump-says-end-ukraine-conflict-with-diplomacy-1101866963.html

Weekly News Wrap-up; Washington Price Gouging EU; Trump Says End Ukraine Conflict with Diplomacy

The Dow dropped 630 points on Thursday; indigenous people in Venezuela protest against US sanctions, and Washington is price gouging the EU for energy... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

Weekly News Wrap-up; Washington Price Gouging EU; Trump Says End Ukraine Conflict with Diplomacy The Dow dropped 630 points on Thursday; indigenous people in Venezuela protest against US sanctions, and Washington is price gouging the EU for energy products.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The Dow dropped 630 points on Thursday after the latest jobs data scared investors. Also, OPEC has dealt a severe blow to the Biden administration, and EU members are speaking out about US price gouging for liquefied natural gas.Kweku Lamumba, co-chair of the Georgia Green Party, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Black Alliance for Peace is rejecting calls for US military intervention in Haiti. Additionally, the Haitian people are taking to the streets in massive protests arguing that Western intervention is the cause of their problems rather than the cure.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss this week's news stories. Europeans seem to be working to turn a blind eye to the overwhelming evidence that the US attacked German energy infrastructure. Also, a major rail union has rejected the Biden White House-brokered plan to address their grievances and President Biden is all-in on the plan to take out China.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. Thousands rallied around the world last week to call for the release of Julian Assange. Also, Tulsi Gabbard has challenged the war machine and Donald Trump argues for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, join us for the weekly wrap-up panel. Brazil's ongoing presidential election is important for world affairs. Also, Indigenous people in Venezuela protest against US sanctions and Washington is price gouging the EU for energy products.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

