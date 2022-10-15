https://sputniknews.com/20221015/sudanese-leader-says-consensus-between-political-forces-in-sight-1101883305.html

Sudanese Leader Says Consensus Between Political Forces in Sight

Sudanese Leader Says Consensus Between Political Forces in Sight

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and the country's de-facto leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said on Saturday that political forces in... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T16:02+0000

2022-10-15T16:02+0000

2022-10-15T16:02+0000

africa

sudan

abdel fattah abdelrahman burhan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107657/48/1076574816_0:177:3015:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_db97e5c60dbaa93bca2b559c1c5e1a4d.jpg

Burhan spoke on Saturday at a forum on security in Africa in the Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar.The leader added that these positive signals "add guarantees of transitional stability and the formation of a civilian government."In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Burhan, overthrew the government, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023, and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.In early July, Burhan said that the military was not going to be involved in national dialogue between rival groups to "provide an opportunity for the revolutionary and national political forces to conduct a dialogue among themselves."Weekly protests against military rule have continued in Sudan, resulting in dozens of deaths.

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sudan, abdel fattah abdelrahman burhan