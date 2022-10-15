https://sputniknews.com/20221015/fck-you-bastard-harry-potter-star-roasts-new-uk-chancellor-live-on-radio-1101879632.html
'F*ck You, Bastard': Harry Potter Star Roasts New UK Chancellor Live on Radio
While the program’s host deemed Miriam Margolyes’ language unacceptable, many social media users praised the actress over her remark about Jeremy Hunt. 15.10.2022, Sputnik International
Prominent British actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter saga, was asked to leave the BBC Radio 4 studio during her interview on Today after she used the f-word to slam Jeremy Hunt, the country’s latest chancellor of the exchequer.
Recalling her previous encounter with Hunt, Margolyes said during the interview that she told him “You've got a hell of a job, best of luck”.
“What I really wanted to say was ‘f*ck you, bastard’, but you can’t say that,” she confessed.
"No, you can't say that,” host Justin Webb concurred. “We’ll have to have you out of the studio now.”
Many social media users, however, cheered on Miriam over her remarks, voicing their admiration for her.
“Miriam Margolyes speaks for the nation! I don’t really approve of swearing but used in a specific context it can be very effective,” one netizen remarked
.
“When I heard she was on after Hunt I got the popcorn out-and tbh it could have been sooo much worse,” quipped
another.
Another social media user called
Margolyes “a national treasure”.