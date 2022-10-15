https://sputniknews.com/20221015/europe-joins-economic-war-against-china-can-they-afford-this--1101854692.html

Europe Joins Economic War Against China: Can They Afford This?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

Europe joins economic war against China: Can they afford this? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson, and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including the outcome of the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Turkey.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTed Rall- Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about the Putin and Erdogan meeting and making Turkey a premiere energy and gas hub.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by political cartoonist and syndicated columnist Ted Rall to talk about the double standards when it comes to media and who to prosecute for misinformation.In the third hour, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, Daniel Mcadams, spoke to Fault Lines about the FCC and Europe banning Huawei and ZTE sales and why the economic war against China continues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

