Congressional Candidate in New York Stars in Sex Video as Part of His Campaign

A third-party candidate named Mike Itkis who currently seeks privilege of representing the 12th Congressional District of New York has released a 13-minute sex video starring himself in what appears to be a campaign stunt.According to the City & State, Itkis, a 53-year old US Army cyber operations officer whose campaign issues include legalization of sex work and making sexual rights explicit, described the video as a “conversation piece”.The video, titled “Bucket List Bonanza”, features Itkis having sex with porn performer Nicole Sage.Itkis also explained that he is not an exhibitionist, and that the video in question was his first time having sex on camera.News of this stunt appear to have left quite a few social media users visibly amused, with one netizen remarking: “Now that’s commitment.”“Well as long as Jerry Nadler doesn’t release a counter sex tape…” added another.

