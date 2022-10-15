https://sputniknews.com/20221015/congressional-candidate-in-new-york-stars-in-sex-video-as-part-of-his-campaign-1101877065.html
Congressional Candidate in New York Stars in Sex Video as Part of His Campaign
A third-party candidate named Mike Itkis who currently seeks privilege of representing the 12th Congressional District of New York has released a 13-minute sex video starring himself in what appears to be a campaign stunt.According to the City & State, Itkis, a 53-year old US Army cyber operations officer whose campaign issues include legalization of sex work and making sexual rights explicit, described the video as a “conversation piece”.The video, titled “Bucket List Bonanza”, features Itkis having sex with porn performer Nicole Sage.Itkis also explained that he is not an exhibitionist, and that the video in question was his first time having sex on camera.News of this stunt appear to have left quite a few social media users visibly amused, with one netizen remarking: “Now that’s commitment.”“Well as long as Jerry Nadler doesn’t release a counter sex tape…” added another.
A third-party candidate named Mike Itkis who currently seeks privilege of representing the 12th Congressional District of New York has released a 13-minute sex video starring himself in what appears to be a campaign stunt.
According to the City & State, Itkis, a 53-year old US Army cyber operations officer whose campaign issues include legalization of sex work and making sexual rights explicit, described the video as a “conversation piece”.
“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform,” he said.
The video, titled “Bucket List Bonanza”, features Itkis having sex with porn performer Nicole Sage.
Itkis also explained that he is not an exhibitionist, and that the video in question was his first time having sex on camera.
“I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it,” he said as quoted by the media outlet. “But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important… I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way.”
News of this stunt appear to have left quite a few social media users visibly amused, with one netizen remarking: “Now that’s commitment.”
“Well as long as Jerry Nadler doesn’t release a counter sex tape…” added another.