Brit Admits to Sexual Assault in Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State Queue

Report suggests that the man jumped into the River Thames trying to evade police officers, but he was detained leaving the water. 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

A British man has admitted to a sexual assault on a woman while they were in the queue of mourners to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state.According to the Independent, 20-year-old Adeshina Adio exposed himself and pushed into the woman from behind as they were in the Victoria Tower Gardens on September 14.The prosecution also noted the "disgusting" form of his assault, especially "given the somber nature of the event".The court hearing revealed that Adio has eight previous convictions for 29 various offences, including sexual offences, over the past two years. He also breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) given to him back in August. The court heard that Adio has "complex mental health issues", having been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder.

