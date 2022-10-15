https://sputniknews.com/20221015/brit-admits-to-sexual-assault-in-queen-elizabeth-lying-in-state-queue-1101876755.html
Brit Admits to Sexual Assault in Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State Queue
Brit Admits to Sexual Assault in Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State Queue
Report suggests that the man jumped into the River Thames trying to evade police officers, but he was detained leaving the water. 15.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-15T11:23+0000
2022-10-15T11:23+0000
2022-10-15T11:23+0000
world
sexual assault
uk
europe
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100774539_0:123:3072:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_a2313cc6ff91cc5b46faf62d0e9cba1b.jpg
A British man has admitted to a sexual assault on a woman while they were in the queue of mourners to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state.According to the Independent, 20-year-old Adeshina Adio exposed himself and pushed into the woman from behind as they were in the Victoria Tower Gardens on September 14.The prosecution also noted the "disgusting" form of his assault, especially "given the somber nature of the event".The court hearing revealed that Adio has eight previous convictions for 29 various offences, including sexual offences, over the past two years. He also breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) given to him back in August. The court heard that Adio has "complex mental health issues", having been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100774539_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1b2f4ace50202670cb3b35dbb6d494d2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
sexual assault, uk, europe, queen elizabeth ii
sexual assault, uk, europe, queen elizabeth ii
Brit Admits to Sexual Assault in Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State Queue
Report suggests that the man jumped into the River Thames trying to evade police officers, but he was detained leaving the water.
A British man has admitted to a sexual assault on a woman while they were in the queue of mourners to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state.
According to the Independent, 20-year-old Adeshina Adio exposed himself and pushed into the woman from behind as they were in the Victoria Tower Gardens on September 14.
"Adio targeted a young woman in the queue who was waiting patiently with other family members to see the lying-in-state of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth,” a prosecutor said. "He subjected the victim to a very public sexual assault and exposed himself to her.”
The prosecution also noted the "disgusting" form of his assault, especially "given the somber nature of the event".
The court hearing revealed that Adio has eight previous convictions for 29 various offences, including sexual offences, over the past two years. He also breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) given to him back in August. The court heard that Adio has "complex mental health issues", having been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder.