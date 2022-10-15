International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221015/brit-admits-to-sexual-assault-in-queen-elizabeth-lying-in-state-queue-1101876755.html
Brit Admits to Sexual Assault in Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State Queue
Brit Admits to Sexual Assault in Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State Queue
Report suggests that the man jumped into the River Thames trying to evade police officers, but he was detained leaving the water. 15.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-15T11:23+0000
2022-10-15T11:23+0000
world
sexual assault
uk
europe
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100774539_0:123:3072:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_a2313cc6ff91cc5b46faf62d0e9cba1b.jpg
A British man has admitted to a sexual assault on a woman while they were in the queue of mourners to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state.According to the Independent, 20-year-old Adeshina Adio exposed himself and pushed into the woman from behind as they were in the Victoria Tower Gardens on September 14.The prosecution also noted the "disgusting" form of his assault, especially "given the somber nature of the event".The court hearing revealed that Adio has eight previous convictions for 29 various offences, including sexual offences, over the past two years. He also breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) given to him back in August. The court heard that Adio has "complex mental health issues", having been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100774539_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1b2f4ace50202670cb3b35dbb6d494d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sexual assault, uk, europe, queen elizabeth ii
sexual assault, uk, europe, queen elizabeth ii

Brit Admits to Sexual Assault in Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State Queue

11:23 GMT 15.10.2022
© AP Photo / Andreea AlexandruPeople watch a screen broadcasting the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
People watch a screen broadcasting the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2022
© AP Photo / Andreea Alexandru
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Report suggests that the man jumped into the River Thames trying to evade police officers, but he was detained leaving the water.
A British man has admitted to a sexual assault on a woman while they were in the queue of mourners to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state.
According to the Independent, 20-year-old Adeshina Adio exposed himself and pushed into the woman from behind as they were in the Victoria Tower Gardens on September 14.

"Adio targeted a young woman in the queue who was waiting patiently with other family members to see the lying-in-state of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth,” a prosecutor said. "He subjected the victim to a very public sexual assault and exposed himself to her.”

The prosecution also noted the "disgusting" form of his assault, especially "given the somber nature of the event".
The court hearing revealed that Adio has eight previous convictions for 29 various offences, including sexual offences, over the past two years. He also breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) given to him back in August. The court heard that Adio has "complex mental health issues", having been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала