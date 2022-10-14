WATCH: Eco-Activists Deface Van Gogh's ‘Sunflowers’ With Tomato Soup in London

https://sputniknews.com/20221014/watch-eco-activists-deface-van-goghs-sunflowers-with-tomato-soup-in-london-1101843348.html
British eco-activists have vandalized Van Gogh's iconic "Sunflowers" painting at the National Gallery in London, pouring a can of tomato soup on it.According to reports, the attack was committed by two young women - Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland - from Just Stop Oil.The vandals then glued themselves to the wall and were later apprehended by authorities.Reports suggest that the painting was not damaged, since it was behind a protective glass."Sunflowers", painted in 1887, is a series of works by the legendary Dutch artist. The vandalized painting, which is estimated to cost up to $85 million, is considered a major show of the artist's talent, demonstrating his trailblazing use of the yellow spectrum.
The attack on the painting comes after the Just Stop Oil movement staged a massive rally, blocking traffic in central London earlier this week. As a result, many climate change protesters were arrested.
British eco-activists have vandalized Van Gogh's iconic “Sunflowers” painting at the National Gallery in London, pouring a can of tomato soup on it.
According to reports, the attack was committed by two young women - Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland - from Just Stop Oil.
"What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting, or the protection of our planet and people?" one of them yelled.
The vandals then glued themselves to the wall and were later apprehended by authorities.
"Officers were rapidly on scene at the National Gallery this morning after two Just Stop Oil protesters threw a substance over a painting and then glued themselves to a wall... Both have been arrested for criminal damage & aggravated trespass. Officers are now de-bonding them."
Reports suggest that the painting was not damaged, since it was behind a protective glass.
"Sunflowers", painted in 1887, is a series of works by the legendary Dutch artist. The vandalized painting, which is estimated to cost up to $85 million, is considered a major show of the artist's talent, demonstrating his trailblazing use of the yellow spectrum.