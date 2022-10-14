https://sputniknews.com/20221014/watch-eco-activists-deface-van-goghs-sunflowers-with-tomato-soup-in-london-1101843348.html

WATCH: Eco-Activists Deface Van Gogh's ‘Sunflowers’ With Tomato Soup in London

WATCH: Eco-Activists Deface Van Gogh's ‘Sunflowers’ With Tomato Soup in London

The attack on the painting comes after the Just Stop Oil movement staged a massive rally, blocking traffic in central London earlier this week. As a result... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T11:49+0000

2022-10-14T11:49+0000

2022-10-14T11:49+0000

london

uk

vandalism

vincent van gogh

national gallery of art

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101843605_8:0:1379:771_1920x0_80_0_0_b44ef4f076c43fde3016853208747d79.png

British eco-activists have vandalized Van Gogh's iconic “Sunflowers” painting at the National Gallery in London, pouring a can of tomato soup on it.According to reports, the attack was committed by two young women - Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland - from Just Stop Oil.The vandals then glued themselves to the wall and were later apprehended by authorities.Reports suggest that the painting was not damaged, since it was behind a protective glass."Sunflowers", painted in 1887, is a series of works by the legendary Dutch artist. The vandalized painting, which is estimated to cost up to $85 million, is considered a major show of the artist's talent, demonstrating his trailblazing use of the yellow spectrum.

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

london, uk, vandalism, vincent van gogh, national gallery of art