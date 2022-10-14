https://sputniknews.com/20221014/us-justice-department-says-awarding-over-370mln-to-support-police-reduce-violent-crime-1101853537.html

US Justice Department Says Awarding Over $370Mln to Support Police, Reduce Violent Crime

US Justice Department Says Awarding Over $370Mln to Support Police, Reduce Violent Crime

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is awarding more than $370 million in grants to law enforcement agencies to support their operations and... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T14:38+0000

2022-10-14T14:38+0000

2022-10-14T14:38+0000

americas

us

us justice department

police

law enforcement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081776184_0:240:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_420701c955e65b14a5d01d81d4776ba6.jpg

The grants, made by the Office of Justice Programs and National Institute of Justice, will support activities designed to address serious crimes such as sexual assault and gun offenses, the statement said.The awards will also support the Justice Department’s work to build officer resilience, improve recruitment and increase diversity in the law enforcement profession, the statement said.The grant award announcements were made as part of the Justice Department’s end-of-fiscal year cycle, the statement added.Additionally, the Justice Department announced six new cities joining the National Public Safety Partnership – a program designed to address local crime challenges through nationwide collaboration, according to the statement.Albuquerque, Greensboro, Rochester, Sacramento, Tucson and Washington joined the program, which promotes collaboration among local entities while utilizing support from federal agencies such as the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals, the statement said.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us justice department, police, law enforcement