International
Russian Deputy PM: Masterminds of Nord Stream Terror Attacks Plunged Europe Into Energy Poverty
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/us-justice-department-says-awarding-over-370mln-to-support-police-reduce-violent-crime-1101853537.html
US Justice Department Says Awarding Over $370Mln to Support Police, Reduce Violent Crime
US Justice Department Says Awarding Over $370Mln to Support Police, Reduce Violent Crime
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is awarding more than $370 million in grants to law enforcement agencies to support their operations and... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T14:38+0000
2022-10-14T14:38+0000
americas
us
us justice department
police
law enforcement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081776184_0:240:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_420701c955e65b14a5d01d81d4776ba6.jpg
The grants, made by the Office of Justice Programs and National Institute of Justice, will support activities designed to address serious crimes such as sexual assault and gun offenses, the statement said.The awards will also support the Justice Department’s work to build officer resilience, improve recruitment and increase diversity in the law enforcement profession, the statement said.The grant award announcements were made as part of the Justice Department’s end-of-fiscal year cycle, the statement added.Additionally, the Justice Department announced six new cities joining the National Public Safety Partnership – a program designed to address local crime challenges through nationwide collaboration, according to the statement.Albuquerque, Greensboro, Rochester, Sacramento, Tucson and Washington joined the program, which promotes collaboration among local entities while utilizing support from federal agencies such as the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals, the statement said.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081776184_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_eb4465ab6d26714efb25a7fe138eeb68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us justice department, police, law enforcement
us, us justice department, police, law enforcement

US Justice Department Says Awarding Over $370Mln to Support Police, Reduce Violent Crime

14:38 GMT 14.10.2022
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov / Go to the mediabankMilitary vehicles and a police car parked not far from the US Capitol building
Military vehicles and a police car parked not far from the US Capitol building - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is awarding more than $370 million in grants to law enforcement agencies to support their operations and address violent crimes, the department said on Friday.

“The Department of Justice announced today more than $370 million in grant awards to fund state, local and Tribal crime and violence reduction efforts and evidence-based strategies that support law enforcement operations, improve officer safety and build trust with communities,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

The grants, made by the Office of Justice Programs and National Institute of Justice, will support activities designed to address serious crimes such as sexual assault and gun offenses, the statement said.
The awards will also support the Justice Department’s work to build officer resilience, improve recruitment and increase diversity in the law enforcement profession, the statement said.
The grant award announcements were made as part of the Justice Department’s end-of-fiscal year cycle, the statement added.
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaWashington Metropolitan Police
Washington Metropolitan Police - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
Washington Metropolitan Police
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Additionally, the Justice Department announced six new cities joining the National Public Safety Partnership – a program designed to address local crime challenges through nationwide collaboration, according to the statement.
Albuquerque, Greensboro, Rochester, Sacramento, Tucson and Washington joined the program, which promotes collaboration among local entities while utilizing support from federal agencies such as the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals, the statement said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала