International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/us-g7-partners-urge-china-to-provide-debt-relief-to-low-income-countries---yellen-1101862594.html
US, G7 Partners Urge China to Provide Debt Relief to Low Income Countries - Yellen
US, G7 Partners Urge China to Provide Debt Relief to Low Income Countries - Yellen
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) partners are urging China to provide debt relief to low-income countries, US Treasury... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T20:57+0000
2022-10-14T20:57+0000
world
china
g7
debt relief
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633455_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e0ec79f27ef95e078069e7ad2fb0658.jpg
"All major official bilateral creditors, including China, should also deliver on our G20 commitments to provide debt relief to low income countries," Yellen said during a press conference.Yellen said that debt issues are growing more acute for African countries and China is the main creditor country standing in the way of efforts to resolve excessive debt.The United States and its G7 partners have had many discussions about what they can do to persuade China to cooperate on debt relief efforts.World Bank President David Malpass said earlier this week that the bank is supporting the idea of comprehensive debt reduction, but he expressed concerns that the international community simply does not have the mechanism which would allow it to solve the debt issue.Malpass stressed that the composition of debt has changed significantly over the years towards China and private sector creditors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/some-debt-trap-china-forgives-23-unpaid-loans-to-17-african-nations-readies-10-billion-in-credit-1100000572.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633455_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e61c19464e7041736dc7e8033fc812e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, g7, debt relief
china, g7, debt relief

US, G7 Partners Urge China to Provide Debt Relief to Low Income Countries - Yellen

20:57 GMT 14.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jerome DelayA man waters his field of onions outside Bangui, Central African Republic, Thursday Feb. 11, 2016. The U.N. World Food Program estimates that nearly half the country _ 2.5 million people _ are facing hunger as more than two years of violence has severely disrupted the country’s agriculture and health care sectors.Two former prime ministers, Touadera and Anicet Georges Dologuele, are running neck-and-neck in the second round of presidential elections Sunday Feb. 14 to end years of violence pitting Muslims against Christians in the Central African Republic. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
A man waters his field of onions outside Bangui, Central African Republic, Thursday Feb. 11, 2016. The U.N. World Food Program estimates that nearly half the country _ 2.5 million people _ are facing hunger as more than two years of violence has severely disrupted the country’s agriculture and health care sectors.Two former prime ministers, Touadera and Anicet Georges Dologuele, are running neck-and-neck in the second round of presidential elections Sunday Feb. 14 to end years of violence pitting Muslims against Christians in the Central African Republic. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jerome Delay
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) partners are urging China to provide debt relief to low-income countries, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday.
"All major official bilateral creditors, including China, should also deliver on our G20 commitments to provide debt relief to low income countries," Yellen said during a press conference.
Yellen said that debt issues are growing more acute for African countries and China is the main creditor country standing in the way of efforts to resolve excessive debt.
The United States and its G7 partners have had many discussions about what they can do to persuade China to cooperate on debt relief efforts.
In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
Africa
Some Debt Trap! China Forgives 23 Unpaid Loans to 17 African Nations, Readies $10 Billion in Credit
25 August, 18:43 GMT
World Bank President David Malpass said earlier this week that the bank is supporting the idea of comprehensive debt reduction, but he expressed concerns that the international community simply does not have the mechanism which would allow it to solve the debt issue.
Malpass stressed that the composition of debt has changed significantly over the years towards China and private sector creditors.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала