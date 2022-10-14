https://sputniknews.com/20221014/scores-of-rotten-bodies-found-in-pakistan-hospital---graphic-video-1101854343.html
Scores of Rotten Bodies Found in Pakistan Hospital - Graphic Video
Officials have said that the corpses were used by medical students for educational purposes. 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
Horrifying visuals of scores of unidentified and desecrated bodies found in Nishtar Hospital’s mortuary and roof in Pakistan's Multan city sparked an investigation by authorities on Friday.Videos doing the rounds on social media show several bodies dumped on the roof and inside a room. The incident was reportedly bought to light by the advisor to the Punjab chief, Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar.In a statement issued by the spokesperson of Nishtar Medical University, Dr Sajjad Masood said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the bodies rotting "under the open sky".WARNING: The following content is graphic and may offend sensibilities.Investigation UnderwayA six-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the case and submit a report in three days. The committee is to be headed by additional secretary for healthcare, Muzamil Bashir.For his part, additional chief secretary for the south of Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that these bodies were used for educational purposes by the medical students.Zafar also clarified that there were only four bodies on the roof which were left to dry naturally.Meanwhile, Nishtar Medical University’s vice-chancellor has formed a three-member committee for an inquiry into the incident.
