Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Who Fired Shots in West Bank - IDF

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Who Fired Shots in West Bank - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli soldiers have "neutralized" a Palestinian who opened fire in the West Bank settlement of Beit El on Friday, the Israel Defense... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

"A shooting attack was reported near the town of Bet El. An Israeli civilian was injured and evacuated to a hospital," the IDF said on social media on Friday, adding that Israeli soldiers "responded with live fire and neutralized the assailant."The IDF added that a search is underway for additional suspects.Israel has been carrying out regular counterterrorist operations in the West Bank since mid-April, in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that Palestine will demand that Israel compensate for the damage and violence against Palestinians, who believe that liberation from the occupation is possible via diplomatic procedures and observation of international law.

