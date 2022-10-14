https://sputniknews.com/20221014/erdogan-orders-to-promptly-start-work-on-gas-hub-idea-1101838624.html

Erdogan Orders to Promptly Start Work on Gas Hub Idea

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin, has ordered to promptly start... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

Erdogan also mentioned that Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller was present during his meeting with Putin.Earlier this week, Putin said that Russia could move the transit of gas from the Nord Stream network to the Black Sea region and Turkey. Putin and Erdogan have discussed this idea and ordered relevant departments to work out this issue.

