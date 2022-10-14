https://sputniknews.com/20221014/erdogan-orders-to-promptly-start-work-on-gas-hub-idea-1101838624.html
Erdogan Orders to Promptly Start Work on Gas Hub Idea
Erdogan also mentioned that Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller was present during his meeting with Putin.Earlier this week, Putin said that Russia could move the transit of gas from the Nord Stream network to the Black Sea region and Turkey. Putin and Erdogan have discussed this idea and ordered relevant departments to work out this issue.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin, has ordered to promptly start work on the gas hub idea.
"Together with Putin, we have instructed our Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the relevant institution on the Russian side to conduct a joint study … There is no need to wait here," Erdogan told reporters on his way home from Astana.
Erdogan also mentioned that Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller was present during his meeting with Putin.
"Of course, we are taking all kinds of steps in the field of security [of the gas hub project], providing what is required, continuing our work accordingly," Erdogan added.
Earlier this week, Putin said that Russia could move the transit of gas from the Nord Stream network to the Black Sea region
and Turkey. Putin and Erdogan have discussed this idea and ordered relevant departments to work out this issue.