https://sputniknews.com/20221013/putin-says-gas-hub-in-turkey-could-be-platform-for-supplies-and-determining-prices-1101806281.html

Putin Says Gas Hub in Turkey Could Be Platform for Supplies and Determining Prices

Putin Says Gas Hub in Turkey Could Be Platform for Supplies and Determining Prices

ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday about the idea of creating a gas hub in Turkey... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T11:22+0000

2022-10-13T11:22+0000

2022-10-13T11:31+0000

russia

russia

turkey

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/24/1078482448_0:0:2825:1589_1920x0_80_0_0_ea05a8e5a27a4c399ffac1ec4424cc28.jpg

After consultations at the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday, the Russian side suggested considering building another gas pipeline system and creating a gas hub in Turkey for sales to third countries.He also noted that Turkey is the most reliable partner for the transit of Russian energy to Europe.At the same time, his Turkish counterpart noted that Ankara and Moscow would work on the delivery of Russian agricultural products to poor countries.The two presidents held negotiations in Astana for around 1.5 hours, according to Turkish media.Putin voiced the idea to create a gas hub on Wednesday, addressing the sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines. He stated that part of Baltic transit may be directed to Europe via the Black Sea. However, he once again stressed that Moscow won't be delivering any resources if the EU adopts price caps.The Nord Stream pipeline network suffered from explosions on September 26, which led to a massive leakage under the Baltic Sea. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate when exactly the pipeline would be operational again.Moscow branded the attack as international terrorism, while European Union officials also said that the gas link was sabotaged.

russia

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, turkey, vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan