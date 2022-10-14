https://sputniknews.com/20221014/budget-cuts-for-philippine-napocor-could-lead-to-power-outages-in-over-800000-homes-1101847004.html

Budget Cuts for Philippine Napocor Could Lead to Power Outages in Over 800,000 Homes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Proposed cuts to the budget of the Philippine national energy corporation Napocor could lead to power outages in more than 800,000 homes... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Philippine government proposed to reduce the budget of the corporation by 12.5 billion Philippine pesos ($211.8 million) in 2023 from the original allocation of 44.7 billion pesos, Philippine newspaper Inquirer reported.Tinonas said during the Senate finance subcommittee’s hearing that the fuel prices were expected to increase so the budget recommended for the company in 2023 will not cover the operating costs of the company’s small power utilities group (SPUG) plants, as well as the subsidy requirements for its new power providers (NPPs) and qualified third-party providers (QTPs), the newspaper reported.The power outages will affect the islands of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Tinonas said, adding that more than 200 power plants in the Philippines would be forced to halt their operation.

