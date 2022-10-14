International
Breaking News: Germans Paying the Price for Berlin Prioritizing NATO Relations, Putin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/budget-cuts-for-philippine-napocor-could-lead-to-power-outages-in-over-800000-homes-1101847004.html
Budget Cuts for Philippine Napocor Could Lead to Power Outages in Over 800,000 Homes
Budget Cuts for Philippine Napocor Could Lead to Power Outages in Over 800,000 Homes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Proposed cuts to the budget of the Philippine national energy corporation Napocor could lead to power outages in more than 800,000 homes... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T12:23+0000
2022-10-14T12:23+0000
world
asia
philippines
power outages
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105589/05/1055890583_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7a230896034c9201843e79f905959311.jpg
The Philippine government proposed to reduce the budget of the corporation by 12.5 billion Philippine pesos ($211.8 million) in 2023 from the original allocation of 44.7 billion pesos, Philippine newspaper Inquirer reported.Tinonas said during the Senate finance subcommittee’s hearing that the fuel prices were expected to increase so the budget recommended for the company in 2023 will not cover the operating costs of the company’s small power utilities group (SPUG) plants, as well as the subsidy requirements for its new power providers (NPPs) and qualified third-party providers (QTPs), the newspaper reported.The power outages will affect the islands of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Tinonas said, adding that more than 200 power plants in the Philippines would be forced to halt their operation.
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105589/05/1055890583_142:0:1849:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_48d132dee275d328eed1a99e8a2c5365.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, philippines, power outages
asia, philippines, power outages

Budget Cuts for Philippine Napocor Could Lead to Power Outages in Over 800,000 Homes

12:23 GMT 14.10.2022
CC0 / / Power transmission lines
Power transmission lines - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Proposed cuts to the budget of the Philippine national energy corporation Napocor could lead to power outages in more than 800,000 homes, Jenalyn Tinonas, a manager with the company, said on Friday.
The Philippine government proposed to reduce the budget of the corporation by 12.5 billion Philippine pesos ($211.8 million) in 2023 from the original allocation of 44.7 billion pesos, Philippine newspaper Inquirer reported.
Tinonas said during the Senate finance subcommittee’s hearing that the fuel prices were expected to increase so the budget recommended for the company in 2023 will not cover the operating costs of the company’s small power utilities group (SPUG) plants, as well as the subsidy requirements for its new power providers (NPPs) and qualified third-party providers (QTPs), the newspaper reported.
"There will be a delay of payment to various NPPs and QTPs operating in the SPUG areas, which may result in power outages affecting 834,285 households nationwide," Tinonas was quoted by the news outlet as saying.
The power outages will affect the islands of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Tinonas said, adding that more than 200 power plants in the Philippines would be forced to halt their operation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала