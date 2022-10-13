https://sputniknews.com/20221013/zelensky-wants-intl-observers-africa-refuses-to-support-ukraine-eu-ignores-us-pipeline-attack-1101786014.html

Zelensky Wants Int'l Observers; Africa Refuses to Support Ukraine; EU Ignores US Pipeline Attack

The EU continues to ignore the overwhelming evidence that the US was responsible for the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

Zelensky Wants Int'l Observers; Africa Refuses to Support Ukraine; EU Ignores US Pipeline Attack

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline complex. The US media has an intellectual "no-fly" zone on discussing the perpetrator of the Nord Stream pipelines. Also, a leak has been found on another critical European energy pipeline.George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. President Xi will soon start his third term after successfully guiding China out of poverty and into the mainstream of global power. Also, Taiwan denies a US plan to destroy its chip facilities in case of an invasion from Beijing.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky requests "international forces" to cover a particular area of his country. Many interpret his request as a way to bring NATO troops into the conflict. Also, President Biden is warning the Ukrainians against acting ungrateful to allies who provide weapons.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Associate Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Washington Post is pushing for military intervention in Haiti, arguing that US troops will bring democracy to the Island nation. Also, a number of cholera cases have shown up amongst that nation's poor citizens.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. African leaders have made it clear that they will not betray the economic needs of their citizens to support Ukraine. Also, the US is still making enemies by sanctioning nations in the horn of Africa.Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the economy. A major rail strike is still possible in the US due to a recent rejection of a White House-sponsored proposal. Also, French authorities threaten to step in and force workers to return to duty.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. President Biden's broken promise to avoid war with Russia has put the world on the edge of extinction.Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-editor of Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Chris Hedges has published her recent speech at a Washington, DC, rally for the release of Julian Assange. He argues that the proceedings against Assange are lawfare and in no way related to the faux legal procedures that appear to be in operation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

