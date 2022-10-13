https://sputniknews.com/20221013/sudan-govt-official-links-alleged-rise-in-honor-killings-to-lack-of-governance-1101812614.html

Sudan Gov't Official Links Alleged Rise in 'Honor Killings' to 'Lack of Governance'

Sudan Gov't Official Links Alleged Rise in 'Honor Killings' to 'Lack of Governance'

In many patriarchal societies, female activities are closely monitored and premarital relationships are considered dishonorable. There are cases in which... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T15:33+0000

2022-10-13T15:33+0000

2022-10-13T15:33+0000

africa

africa

sudan

murder

killing

women

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101817775_0:348:3023:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_261cb9fcc97c203e11b6fd178f223803.jpg

Sudan's governmental gender violence chief Sulaima Ishaq Al Khalifa has alleged that the reported rise in so-called 'honor killings’ of young women is linked to a "lack of state power".Head of the Government of Sudan's Gender Based Violence Unit Sulaima Ishaq Al Khalifa pointed out that what is happening in the country in terms of the alleged rise of the so-called 'honor killings' of young women is linked to a "lack of state power".She noted that Sudan has suffered a power vacuum since the resignation of the country's former prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok.Hamdok resigned in early January after mass protests that erupted in Khartoum due to him signing a political agreement with the country's military in November. The military seized power through a coup in October.Earlier, activists from Sudan called for action to curb the alleged rise in so-called “honor killings” in the country, according to the Guardian, citing campaigners.The topic got into the spotlight after eleven women and girls were reportedly killed by their relatives this year, twice the number of officially registered cases during all 2021.Campaigners are concerned that the number of unreported cases might be even higher.Some of the reasons for the killings include girls appearing to have premarital relations with men, according to The Guardian. In some instances, reports suggest that girls were killed for being pregnant before marriage or merely talking to men on their cell phones.Research by the Arab Barometer in 2019 indicated that over 25% of Sudanese people older than 35 found “honor killings” acceptable.

africa

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

africa, sudan, murder, killing, women