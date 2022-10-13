https://sputniknews.com/20221013/red-alert-for-wildlife-as-69-of-global-fauna-in-decline--1101795868.html

Red Alert for Wildlife as 69% of Global Fauna in Decline

Several species, including the Amazon pink river dolphin, or boto, and oceanic shark and ray populations, have been facing a steep decline over the last five... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has raised an alarm about the “devastating” decline of the global wildlife population over the past 50 years, with several species facing risk of extinction.Latin America and the Caribbean have seen the highest loss of diversity at 94 percent, followed by Africa at 66 percent, Asia-Pacific at 55 percent, North America at 20 percent and Europe and Central Asia at 18 percent.Freshwater populations witnessed the biggest global decline as the population of aquatic animals dropped by an average of 83 percent.What's more, the report highlighted that habitat loss and barriers to migration routes were also responsible for about half the threats to the monitored migratory fish species.The report also showed conservation efforts had helped boost species such as loggerhead turtles in Cyprus and mountain gorillas in the Virunga Mountains along the northern border of Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.The findings were based on data from the Zoological Society of London, featuring almost 32,000 wildlife populations of 5,230 species from across the world.

