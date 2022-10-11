https://sputniknews.com/20221011/wwf-expert-sheds-light-on-what-brings-red-pandas-to-verge-of-extinction-in-india--worldwide-1101724774.html

WWF Expert Sheds Light on What Brings Red Pandas to Verge of Extinction in India & Worldwide

Red pandas, famous for their kitten-like faces with striking reddish brown coats, are some of the most adorable creatures, yet only a few are now left and on... 11.10.2022

From poaching to habitat degradation and fragmentation, the rare red panda species of the bear family has become one of the world's most threatened animals, with several wildlife conservationists worldwide working for its preservation.In India, sightings of this elusive species, which is usually spotted in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh states, have declined.The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has claimed that the population of red pandas has plausibly declined by 50% over the last three generations and this decline is projected to continue, and probably intensify, in the next three generations.According to National Geographic, an estimated 10,000 red pandas are left in the world, indicating a 50 percent drop in their population since 1997.Sputnik: Red pandas are considered to be endangered in India as they are now only found in the northeastern states of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. What is the current population of red pandas in India and in which states are they sighted the most? Priyadarshinee Shrestha: Arunachal Pradesh has the largest habitat for red pandas in India, followed by Sikkim. Currently in India, only these two states have red panda habitats. There were old unconfirmed reports of red panda presence in Meghalaya, but no sightings have been made to prove this. Therefore, it is no longer considered a red panda state. A population estimation of red pandas has not been undertaken for the country. Red pandas are captured on camera trap photographs, but since the individuals are similar looking, with no distinguishing feature such as different stripes or spots to tell them apart, a population count is not possible. Only genetic analysis would be able to provide some answers, which has not been attempted till date. Sputnik: What’s your take on the declining population of red pandas and how difficult is it to ascertain it? Priyadarshinee Shrestha: With no proper baselines in place, it is difficult to ascertain whether populations are on the decline overall. It is a fact, however, that the habitats of red pandas are shrinking. In Sikkim, the WWF is currently undertaking an occupancy-based study that will reveal how the habitat usage of the animal has changed over the years, and also identify key sites for red panda occurrence. Sputnik: What are some of the major causes of the decline of the red panda’s population in India and across the world? Priyadarshinee Shrestha: Red pandas are extremely shy animals and are stressed by the smallest of disturbances. Sighting of the animal, therefore, remains low, and it is mostly on the basis of secondary evidence, mainly its pellets, that the species' presence can be determined in certain sites. Infrastructure such as road construction has been one of the main reasons for habitat degradation and fragmentation. Sputnik: How can we preserve the natural habitat of the red panda? Priyadarshinee Shrestha: Identify key areas and bring strong policy support for conserving these habitats for the future. Temperate forests are also important to recharge zones for mountain springs, and conserving such spaces would also ensure water security for the future. Sputnik: Tell us about WWF India’s initiatives toward preserving the red panda population in the country. Priyadarshinee Shrestha: WWF India has been working since 2005 in the eastern Himalayan region to identify the distribution status of red pandas, and assess their food habits. Our work in Sikkim has shown that much of the red panda habitats (66%) lie outside of Protected Areas such as National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries. Some of these key areas have to remain undisturbed and unfragmented if red pandas are to thrive in the future. WWF India is currently working with communities who live around red panda habitats to engage in species and habitat monitoring, reducing pressure on the forests, and also at a policy level to safeguard important habitats. Sputnik: Free-ranging dogs in the vicinity are leading to predation on red pandas. The occasional hunting of red pandas is also a concern in some areas. What actions have been taken to protect red pandas from this? Priyadarshinee Shrestha: WWF India engages with the Sikkim Anti Rabies and Animal Health Group on a massive dog sterilization program in the high-altitude areas of Sikkim. This measure, however, does not give quick results and the impacts can only be visible in the long run with a reduction in dog population. However, hunting of red pandas in Sikkim is uncommon and not a concern. Sputnik: How is the local community helping in the conservation of red pandas? Priyadarshinee Shrestha: As part of an ongoing project supported by SBI (State Bank of India) Foundation, communities from around red panda habitats are being engaged as Red Panda Guardians. They are being trained to monitor red panda habitats and also raise awareness about the special animal among all stakeholders. Firewood requirement is also high in villages in high altitudes. The WWF has piloted improved cookstoves that require less firewood, and are also smokeless for firewood reduction through community engagement. Sputnik: Tell us about the number of cases of poaching and Illegal trade of red pandas that have been reported in India and across borders. Priyadarshinee Shrestha: There are instances of red panda pelts being smuggled in Nepal. The origin of these items has not been ascertained, though. A study published in 2020 on Traffic.org, a leading non-governmental organization working on wildlife trade, shared that over a 10-year period from July 2010 to June 2019, the authors found neither India nor Bhutan had reported any incidences of poaching or illegal trade in red pandas. However, in Nepal, a total of 13 seizure records were reported between 2016 and 2019, accounting for a total of 29 pelts.

