North Korea Test-Fires Another Ballistic Missile - Reports

North Korea Test-Fires Another Ballistic Missile - Reports

North Korea launched yet another short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan early Friday, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing...

According to the report, the missile was launched at around 1:47 a.m. on Friday (16:47 GMT Thursday) and traveled about 650 kilometers (404 miles) at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers before falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, some 370 kilometers from the country's coast.The missile flew on an irregular trajectory Hamada told reporters, adding that there were no immediate reports of damage to aircraft or ships.Kyodo also cited the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying that the missile was launched from an area near Pyongyang at around 1:49 a.m.North Korea has carried out over six test launches since September 25 and more than 20 since the beginning of the year. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.

