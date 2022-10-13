International
Iran Wants World Order Based on Multipolarity, Sustainable Integration: President
Iran Wants World Order Based on Multipolarity, Sustainable Integration: President
"Iran focuses on the policy of good neighborliness, multipolarity and sustainable integration with a view to implementing a fair order based on cooperation and mutual respect," Raisi said at the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana.The Iranian leader added that Tehran serves as a proof to the ineffectiveness of US military-political course and sanctions. According to Raisi, it is for this reason that Washington had to resort to destabilizing Iran.CICA is an intergovernmental forum created on Kazakhstan's initiative in 1992. The activities of the conference are aimed at creating conditions for dialogue, decision-making and implementation of security measures in Asia. The group brings together 28 countries, with Kuwait just having been granted membership at the Astana summit. CICA member states cover a total of about 90% of the Asian territory and population. Eight more countries and five international organizations, including the United Nations, have the status of observers.
Iran Wants World Order Based on Multipolarity, Sustainable Integration: President

10:27 GMT 13.10.2022
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Iran focuses on the policy of multipolarity and sustainable integration with a view to establishing a fair international order based on mutual respect, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.
"Iran focuses on the policy of good neighborliness, multipolarity and sustainable integration with a view to implementing a fair order based on cooperation and mutual respect," Raisi said at the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
The Iranian leader added that Tehran serves as a proof to the ineffectiveness of US military-political course and sanctions. According to Raisi, it is for this reason that Washington had to resort to destabilizing Iran.
CICA is an intergovernmental forum created on Kazakhstan's initiative in 1992. The activities of the conference are aimed at creating conditions for dialogue, decision-making and implementation of security measures in Asia. The group brings together 28 countries, with Kuwait just having been granted membership at the Astana summit. CICA member states cover a total of about 90% of the Asian territory and population. Eight more countries and five international organizations, including the United Nations, have the status of observers.
