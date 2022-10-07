https://sputniknews.com/20221007/opec-cuts-oil-supply-and-bolsters-global-trend-to-multipolarity-1101585700.html

OPEC Cuts Oil Supply and Bolsters Global Trend to Multipolarity

OPEC Cuts Oil Supply and Bolsters Global Trend to Multipolarity

Migrant Workers Fight For Safer Conditions In NYC, The Context of the Burkina Faso Coup, International Protests For Julian Assange 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T08:21+0000

2022-10-07T08:21+0000

2022-10-07T08:21+0000

by any means necessary

radio

nyc

burkina faso

julian assange

opec

haiti

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101585525_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fe82ea17933bacc047edbbbd8da32061.png

OPEC Cuts Oil Supply and Bolsters Global Trend To Multipolarity Migrant Workers Fight For Safer Conditions In NYC, The Context of the Burkina Faso Coup, International Protests For Julian Assange

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City (who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91) to discuss the exploitation of immigrant workers by labor brokers in New York City and the dangerous conditions workers are subject to, how immigrant workers in New York are often unprotected by labor regulations and how that affects organizing among those workers, and how the issues faced by these workers connect with broader struggles like housing.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gnaka Lagoke, Assistant Professor of History and Pan-Africana Studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and a founding member of the Convention for Pan-Africanism and Progress to discuss the recent coup in Burkina Faso and the dynamics of politics in Burkina Faso following its first coup earlier this year, the geopolitical issues at play in this coup as protesters rejected French involvement in Burkina Faso and called for cooperation with Russia, how this coup fits into the recent spate of coups in African countries in the last few years, and how the pan-African movement should understand this coup and the broader issue of neocolonialism on the African continent.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mohamed Elmaazi, a UK-based freelance journalist, and contributor to numerous outlets including The Dissenter, Jacobin, The Canary and Electronic Intifada to discuss upcoming international protests in opposition of the UK extradition of Julian Assange to the US to stand trial for the crime of journalism, how the prosecution of Julian Assange and attacks on press freedom fit into the broader context of the western proxy conflict in Ukraine, where Assange’s case and press freedom stand today and how it may be affected by the government of Liz Truss, and how the movement for press freedom can organize to put political pressure on the UK to not extradite Julian Assange.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the decision by OPEC Plus to cut production of oil by two million barrels and what it signifies about shifting geopolitical dynamics, how progressive movements should understand Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and what lessons can be learned from the Black radical peace tradition, and ongoing protests in Haiti against Ariel Henry and how Haiti is presented in the corporate media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

nyc

burkina faso

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, nyc, burkina faso, julian assange, opec, haiti, аудио, radio sputnik