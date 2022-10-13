https://sputniknews.com/20221013/energy-crisis-driving-up-cremation-costs-in-france-reports-suggest-1101805551.html
Energy Crisis Driving Up Cremation Costs in France, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Soaring energy prices have been driving up costs for cremation in France, with prices expected to rise by more than a third next year, media reported on Thursday.
French news channel BFMTV cited estimates of funeral cost tracking service MPF which show that the price of gas accounts for 15% to 25% of the funeral price.
Cremation costs may reportedly rise 35% next year
to the average 911 euros ($887). Cremation costs ranged between 605 and 675 euros before energy shortages became a problem.
Cremation has until recently been a cheaper alternative to a burial but large funeral firms, which are not eligible for energy subsidies, are expected to pass the bills for the soaring gas prices on to the bereaved.