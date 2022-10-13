International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Energy Crisis Driving Up Cremation Costs in France, Reports Suggest
Energy Crisis Driving Up Cremation Costs in France, Reports Suggest
13.10.2022
French news channel BFMTV cited estimates of funeral cost tracking service MPF which show that the price of gas accounts for 15% to 25% of the funeral price.Cremation costs may reportedly rise 35% next year to the average 911 euros ($887). Cremation costs ranged between 605 and 675 euros before energy shortages became a problem.Cremation has until recently been a cheaper alternative to a burial but large funeral firms, which are not eligible for energy subsidies, are expected to pass the bills for the soaring gas prices on to the bereaved.
Energy Crisis Driving Up Cremation Costs in France, Reports Suggest

11:13 GMT 13.10.2022
A coffin carrier prepares a coffin in their warehouse 09 November 2006 in Genilac as they prepare for a funeral.
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Soaring energy prices have been driving up costs for cremation in France, with prices expected to rise by more than a third next year, media reported on Thursday.
French news channel BFMTV cited estimates of funeral cost tracking service MPF which show that the price of gas accounts for 15% to 25% of the funeral price.
Cremation costs may reportedly rise 35% next year to the average 911 euros ($887). Cremation costs ranged between 605 and 675 euros before energy shortages became a problem.
Cremation has until recently been a cheaper alternative to a burial but large funeral firms, which are not eligible for energy subsidies, are expected to pass the bills for the soaring gas prices on to the bereaved.
