https://sputniknews.com/20221012/french-government-holds-fuel-crisis-meeting-reports-say-1101771961.html
French Government Holds Fuel Crisis Meeting, Reports Say
French Government Holds Fuel Crisis Meeting, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French government held a crisis meeting on Wednesday in a bid to tackle the deepening fuel crisis, BFMTV cited government sources as... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T14:46+0000
2022-10-12T14:46+0000
2022-10-12T14:46+0000
energy crisis in europe
france
energy crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101602968_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_16e32f85fad92e96dc9edd0338bb8604.jpg
The interministerial meeting was called on Tuesday after almost a third of gas pumps reported fuel shortages. The gathering reportedly began at 11:15 a.m. (09:15 GMT).French refinery workers have been striking at six of France’s seven refineries for more than two weeks, leading to shortages and panic-buying.Energy giant TotalEnergies said it would negotiate with the CGT trade union in the afternoon in an effort to reach a compromise in the ongoing pay dispute.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101602968_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98a08c6a84199d0f43abdfc106118f32.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, energy crisis
French Government Holds Fuel Crisis Meeting, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French government held a crisis meeting on Wednesday in a bid to tackle the deepening fuel crisis, BFMTV cited government sources as saying.
The interministerial meeting was called on Tuesday after almost a third of gas pumps reported fuel shortages. The gathering reportedly began at 11:15 a.m. (09:15 GMT).
French refinery workers have been striking at six of France’s seven refineries for more than two weeks, leading to shortages and panic-buying.
Energy giant TotalEnergies said it would negotiate with the CGT trade union in the afternoon in an effort to reach a compromise in the ongoing pay dispute.