French Government Holds Fuel Crisis Meeting, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French government held a crisis meeting on Wednesday in a bid to tackle the deepening fuel crisis, BFMTV cited government sources as... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

The interministerial meeting was called on Tuesday after almost a third of gas pumps reported fuel shortages. The gathering reportedly began at 11:15 a.m. (09:15 GMT).French refinery workers have been striking at six of France’s seven refineries for more than two weeks, leading to shortages and panic-buying.Energy giant TotalEnergies said it would negotiate with the CGT trade union in the afternoon in an effort to reach a compromise in the ongoing pay dispute.

