LIVE: EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
French Government Holds Fuel Crisis Meeting, Reports Say

14:46 GMT 12.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / PASCAL GUYOTThis photograph shows a sign reading "out of order" on gas pumps at a TotalEnergies gas station in Montpellier, southern France, on October 5, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French government held a crisis meeting on Wednesday in a bid to tackle the deepening fuel crisis, BFMTV cited government sources as saying.
The interministerial meeting was called on Tuesday after almost a third of gas pumps reported fuel shortages. The gathering reportedly began at 11:15 a.m. (09:15 GMT).
French refinery workers have been striking at six of France’s seven refineries for more than two weeks, leading to shortages and panic-buying.
Energy giant TotalEnergies said it would negotiate with the CGT trade union in the afternoon in an effort to reach a compromise in the ongoing pay dispute.
