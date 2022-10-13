https://sputniknews.com/20221013/biden-tells-americans-not-to-worry-about-his-nuclear-armageddon-warning-1101786739.html

Biden Tells Americans Not to Worry About His "Nuclear Armageddon" Warning

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Alex Jones ordered to pay the Sandy hook families nine hunderd

Biden Tells Americans Not to Worry about his "Nuclear Armageddon" Warning On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Alex Jones ordered to pay the Sandy hook families nine hunderd sixty-five million in damages, and NATO preparing for nuclear drills.

Reese Everson - Author, Attorney, and Women's Rights Advocate | Expensive Handbags, Tulsi Gabbard Quits the Democrat Party, and The Need for More DebateTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Protests in France Worked, Ralph Nader, and Polls Show America Wants the Funding for Ukraine StoppedIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Reese Everson about the close-minded Democrats, spiritual enlightenment, and using your talents to multiply. Reese discussed the problems with handouts from Democrats and what Tulsi Gabbard got correct in her exit from the Democrat party. Reese talked about her involvement in planned culture debate and how to help poor neighborhoods in urban America.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the protestors in France, the Crimea bridge bombing, and US polls on America's support for Ukraine. Ted spoke about Tulsi Gabbard's announcement and what Tulsi's next political career move may be. Ted described the need for more political parties in America and how Bernie Sanders surrendered to the Clinton machine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

