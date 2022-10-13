https://sputniknews.com/20221013/accused-nyc-subway-shooter-angers-judge-by-skipping-court-1101825117.html

Accused NYC Subway Shooter Angers Judge By Skipping Court

Alleged New York City subway shooter Frank James, 62, refused to leave his cell on Wednesday, skipping a mandatory court hearing and angering Judge William Kuntz in the process.“This isn’t a high school prom invitation. This is an order of the court to be here,” Judge William Kuntz said after learning of James’ refusal to come to court. The judge ordered Marshals to use “all necessary force” to bring James to court.James is accused of opening fire on a crowded subway train in April, shooting ten people and injuring 29. He was arrested after a 30-hour citywide manhunt.Kuntz ordered an adjournment until James was eventually brought to court roughly two hours later. It is unknown how the Marshals convinced or forced James to leave his cell. James’ lawyer, Mia Eisner-Grynberg, said that James was experiencing a “particularly difficult day” with medical issues, but did not specify what those issues were.Eisner-Grynberg asked that the trial be delayed for two months, but Kuntz denied that request. James is set to stand trial on February 27, 2023. He is facing life in prison for committing a terrorist attack on a mass transit system and firing a gun during a violent crime.

