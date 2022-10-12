https://sputniknews.com/20221012/us-reportedly-considers-to-impose-complete-ban-on-russian-aluminum-1101777013.html
US Reportedly Considers to Impose Complete Ban on Russian Aluminum
US Reportedly Considers to Impose Complete Ban on Russian Aluminum
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is considering imposing a complete ban on Russian aluminum, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T16:41+0000
2022-10-12T16:41+0000
2022-10-12T16:41+0000
americas
aluminum
russia
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106501/94/1065019486_0:18:1921:1098_1920x0_80_0_0_44bb01aa457d9a224838a99ccbf04ae3.jpg
Imposing restrictions on Russian aluminum were long postponed because of the importance of the metal in connection to a significant number of products, ranging from automobiles to smart telephones, the report said.The Biden administration is considering several options how to proceed, including increasing tariffs and sanctioning Russia's primary aluminum producer - United Company Rusal International PJSC, the report said.Talks among administration officials about sanctioning Russian aluminum have been ongoing for weeks, the report added.
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106501/94/1065019486_60:0:1767:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_e003321079330efe53661c52fe1b19a9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
aluminum, russia, us
US Reportedly Considers to Impose Complete Ban on Russian Aluminum
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is considering imposing a complete ban on Russian aluminum, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Imposing restrictions on Russian aluminum were long postponed because of the importance of the metal in connection to a significant number of products, ranging from automobiles to smart telephones, the report said.
The Biden administration is considering several options how to proceed, including increasing tariffs and sanctioning Russia's primary aluminum producer - United Company Rusal International PJSC, the report said.
Talks among administration officials about sanctioning Russian aluminum have been ongoing for weeks, the report added.