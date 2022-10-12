International
US Reportedly Considers to Impose Complete Ban on Russian Aluminum
US Reportedly Considers to Impose Complete Ban on Russian Aluminum
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is considering imposing a complete ban on Russian aluminum, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
Imposing restrictions on Russian aluminum were long postponed because of the importance of the metal in connection to a significant number of products, ranging from automobiles to smart telephones, the report said.The Biden administration is considering several options how to proceed, including increasing tariffs and sanctioning Russia's primary aluminum producer - United Company Rusal International PJSC, the report said.Talks among administration officials about sanctioning Russian aluminum have been ongoing for weeks, the report added.
US Reportedly Considers to Impose Complete Ban on Russian Aluminum

16:41 GMT 12.10.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is considering imposing a complete ban on Russian aluminum, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Imposing restrictions on Russian aluminum were long postponed because of the importance of the metal in connection to a significant number of products, ranging from automobiles to smart telephones, the report said.
The Biden administration is considering several options how to proceed, including increasing tariffs and sanctioning Russia's primary aluminum producer - United Company Rusal International PJSC, the report said.
Talks among administration officials about sanctioning Russian aluminum have been ongoing for weeks, the report added.
