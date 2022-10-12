https://sputniknews.com/20221012/switzerland-intends-to-introduce-fines-of-up-to-1000-for-face-coverings-in-public-places-1101766066.html

Switzerland Intends to Introduce Fines of Up to $1,000 for Face Coverings in Public Places

Switzerland Intends to Introduce Fines of Up to $1,000 for Face Coverings in Public Places

GENEVA (Sputnik) - The Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday that it had sent a draft law to parliament to ban face coverings in public places, with fines of... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T13:33+0000

2022-10-12T13:33+0000

2022-10-12T13:33+0000

world

face covering

mask

mask mandate

switzerland

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/93/1079309399_0:138:3151:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_9488d9148b38e89f5e16e23f88012c11.jpg

The bill will be adopted after it is approved by the legislature.The government recalled that a previous draft on this issue was criticized because fines could reach 10,000 francs.The prohibition on hiding the face does not apply on board aircraft, as well as on the premises of diplomatic and consular offices. It will also be possible to hide your face in churches and other places of worship.Facial coverings will also be permitted for reasons of health, safety, climatic conditions, or local customs, for artistic or entertainment purposes, or for promotional purposes, the government added.

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

face covering, mask, mask mandate, switzerland, europe