Switzerland Intends to Introduce Fines of Up to $1,000 for Face Coverings in Public Places
Switzerland Intends to Introduce Fines of Up to $1,000 for Face Coverings in Public Places
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday that it had sent a draft law to parliament to ban face coverings in public places, with fines of... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
Switzerland Intends to Introduce Fines of Up to $1,000 for Face Coverings in Public Places

13:33 GMT 12.10.2022
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday that it had sent a draft law to parliament to ban face coverings in public places, with fines of up to 1,000 francs ($1,000) to be imposed on people who cover their faces.
The bill will be adopted after it is approved by the legislature.
The government recalled that a previous draft on this issue was criticized because fines could reach 10,000 francs.
The prohibition on hiding the face does not apply on board aircraft, as well as on the premises of diplomatic and consular offices. It will also be possible to hide your face in churches and other places of worship.
Facial coverings will also be permitted for reasons of health, safety, climatic conditions, or local customs, for artistic or entertainment purposes, or for promotional purposes, the government added.
