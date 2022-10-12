https://sputniknews.com/20221012/russian-embassy-in-canada-shares-one-of-many-graphic-emails-threatening-staff---statement-1101742014.html

Russian Embassy in Canada Shares One of Many Graphic Emails Threatening Staff - Statement

Russian Embassy in Canada Shares One of Many Graphic Emails Threatening Staff - Statement

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Canada shared a very graphic email it received this week of an individual threatening to bomb the diplomatic... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T00:40+0000

2022-10-12T00:40+0000

2022-10-12T00:40+0000

americas

canada

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092947142_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6813ec44e65f53ce6fbee40db9df2ddc.jpg

"We would like to share with you one of the messages that were sent to the Embassy mailbox," the Embassy said on Tuesday. "We receive these kinds of threats continuously since February. Despite our concerns, the Canadian authorities have not taken any meaningful measures to ensure the safety of us and our families."The email was sent to the embassy Monday morning by an individual named "Kagan Roy."The individual continued to demand that Russian officials leave Canada or else an assault team will be sent to the embassy to kill Russian men and rape Russian women until they are dead.Stepanov told reporters on Monday that Russia has demanded that Canadian authorities enhance the security of Russian diplomatic buildings in Canada after the incident with the Molotov cocktail last month, but the ambassador highlighted that Canadian authorities appear to show no desire to take measures to secure Russia's diplomatic missions.With regards to the incident with the Molotov cocktail in September, Stepanov said that the Canadian police are investigating the incident but no interim results have been provided.The diplomat said the Canadian side says that their patrols in the areas of the Russian diplomatic missions are enough to ensure security.

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada, us