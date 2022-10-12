International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/opec-decision-will-neither-benefit-opec-nor-saudis-nor-russia---state-dept-1101784648.html
OPEC+ Decision Will Neither Benefit OPEC+, Nor Saudis, Nor Russia - State Dept.
OPEC+ Decision Will Neither Benefit OPEC+, Nor Saudis, Nor Russia - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to decrease oil production by two million barrels per day... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T21:05+0000
2022-10-12T21:05+0000
americas
us
opec
saudi arabia
russia
ned price
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100139869_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_ab5e9559cfc125f9902e48c2a232c7bc.jpg
Last week, OPEC+ announced that the alliance agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point.The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the United States, which demanded an increase in production to battle rising domestic prices.In 2020, 23 countries, including OPEC members and 10 non-cartel oil producers, reached a deal to voluntarily cut output amid the precipitous drop in oil demand as coronavirus-related shutdowns were taking place worldwide. After the initial agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day, the deal was repeatedly revised to match market conditions. OPEC+ reached pre-pandemic production levels in August 2022.On October 6, the European Union officially published a new package of sanctions against Russia. It sets a framework for capping the price of Russian oil exports from December at a level coordinated by G7 allies.The Council of the European Union published the regulation that says a third-country vessel carrying overpriced Russian oil should be denied "technical assistance, brokering services, financing or financial assistance, including insurance, related to any transport in the future by that vessel of crude oil or petroleum products."The EU said that, while the ban on importing Russian seaborne crude oil remained in place, the price cap, once implemented, would allow EU operators to undertake and support the transport of Russian oil to third countries if the price remains under a pre-set cap.
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/saudis-bluntly-rejected-us-request-to-delay-opec-oil-cut-decision-by-30-days---reports-1101740052.html
americas
saudi arabia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100139869_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3fabfed769e63a22c05c414454c5d3f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, opec, saudi arabia, russia, ned price
us, opec, saudi arabia, russia, ned price

OPEC+ Decision Will Neither Benefit OPEC+, Nor Saudis, Nor Russia - State Dept.

21:05 GMT 12.10.2022
© AP Photo / Lisa LeutnerThe logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022.
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© AP Photo / Lisa Leutner
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to decrease oil production by two million barrels per day will not benefit OPEC+, Saudi Arabia or Russia in the long term, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
Last week, OPEC+ announced that the alliance agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point.
The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the United States, which demanded an increase in production to battle rising domestic prices.
"In the long term this decision will not work in interest of Saudis, Russia, OPEC," Price told reporters.
In 2020, 23 countries, including OPEC members and 10 non-cartel oil producers, reached a deal to voluntarily cut output amid the precipitous drop in oil demand as coronavirus-related shutdowns were taking place worldwide. After the initial agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day, the deal was repeatedly revised to match market conditions. OPEC+ reached pre-pandemic production levels in August 2022.
A security officer overlooks a street from a rooftop of the OPEC headquarters in Vienna. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
World
Saudis Bluntly Rejected US Request to Delay OPEC+ Oil Cut Decision by 30 Days - Reports
Yesterday, 21:54 GMT
On October 6, the European Union officially published a new package of sanctions against Russia. It sets a framework for capping the price of Russian oil exports from December at a level coordinated by G7 allies.
The Council of the European Union published the regulation that says a third-country vessel carrying overpriced Russian oil should be denied "technical assistance, brokering services, financing or financial assistance, including insurance, related to any transport in the future by that vessel of crude oil or petroleum products."
The EU said that, while the ban on importing Russian seaborne crude oil remained in place, the price cap, once implemented, would allow EU operators to undertake and support the transport of Russian oil to third countries if the price remains under a pre-set cap.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала