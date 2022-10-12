https://sputniknews.com/20221012/missile-strikes-continue-in-ukraine-trump-calls-for-negotiated-peace-deal-assange-protests-1101740933.html

Missile Strikes Continue in Ukraine; Trump Calls for Negotiated Peace Deal; Assange Protests

Missile Strikes Continue in Ukraine; Trump Calls for Negotiated Peace Deal; Assange Protests

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Our own Wyatt Reed barely escaped a Ukrainian artillery attack on his hotel in Donbass. Also, cracks are appearing in Biden's Ukraine coalition.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Former President Donald Trump has joined Elon Musk, Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, and other notable celebrities in calling for an immediate negotiated end to the Ukraine crisis. Also, Dr. Jeffrey Sachs has demanded that the Biden administration stop Ukraine from bombing the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the EU economic crisis. Sweden has said it will not share the outcome of its Nord Stream attack investigation with Russia. Also, both French and German leaders are upset that the US is price gouging Europe with astronomical LNG prices.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. OPEC's output decrease will have a significant effect on the midterms. Also, Russia continues with its missile attacks on Ukraine, and a former NATO Chief argues that the West needs to abandon the failed Ukraine project and move on to a confrontation with China.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel claims that it has resolved the border dispute with Lebanon. Also, Democrats are pushing to retaliate against the Saudis, and a new Palestinian generation is fighting the Israeli occupation.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss China. Taiwan's opposition party is working to have its voice heard. Also, China slams the Taiwanese president's secessionist speech.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Global South. Brazil's ongoing presidential election could significantly impact world geostrategic affairs. Also, the Black Alliance for Peace Rejects calls for more foreign intervention in Haiti.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Thousands rallied worldwide over the weekend to demand the release of Julian Assange.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

