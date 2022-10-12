https://sputniknews.com/20221012/kashmiri-parties-protest-inclusion-of-non-locals-in-electoral-list-fear-blow-to-local-culture-1101747709.html

Kashmiri Parties Protest Inclusion of Non-Locals in Electoral List, Fear 'Blow' to Local Culture

Kashmiri Parties Protest Inclusion of Non-Locals in Electoral List, Fear 'Blow' to Local Culture

Non-Kashmiri residents were previously not permitted to own land, sit in government, or vote in local elections. In 2019, however, this changed when the... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T10:41+0000

2022-10-12T10:41+0000

2022-10-12T10:41+0000

jammu

kashmir

india

protest

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099701191_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6571ed203fa4181974bea3973a161457.jpg

Kashmiri parties have protested a local directive allowing people living in India’s Jammu district for over a year to obtain a residential certificate and be included in the electoral list.Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of initiating a "settler colonial project" in the region.The directive comes amid continued political fallout following the announcement that 2.5 million new voters will be added to the electoral list. The decision was welcomed by the nationally ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), while locals claimed that it will undermine regional parties in the upcoming elections.Peoples Conference, another political force in the region, likewise noted that the order authorizing revenue officials to issue residence certificates to "outsiders" looked to include them on the voting register.Last Saturday, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of political parties demanding the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, formed a committee to chalk out a strategy on the issue.

jammu

kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

jammu, kashmir, protest, election