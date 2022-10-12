https://sputniknews.com/20221012/kashmiri-parties-protest-inclusion-of-non-locals-in-electoral-list-fear-blow-to-local-culture-1101747709.html
Kashmiri Parties Protest Inclusion of Non-Locals in Electoral List, Fear 'Blow' to Local Culture
Kashmiri Parties Protest Inclusion of Non-Locals in Electoral List, Fear 'Blow' to Local Culture
Non-Kashmiri residents were previously not permitted to own land, sit in government, or vote in local elections. In 2019, however, this changed when the... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T10:41+0000
2022-10-12T10:41+0000
2022-10-12T10:41+0000
jammu
kashmir
india
protest
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099701191_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6571ed203fa4181974bea3973a161457.jpg
Kashmiri parties have protested a local directive allowing people living in India’s Jammu district for over a year to obtain a residential certificate and be included in the electoral list.Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of initiating a "settler colonial project" in the region.The directive comes amid continued political fallout following the announcement that 2.5 million new voters will be added to the electoral list. The decision was welcomed by the nationally ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), while locals claimed that it will undermine regional parties in the upcoming elections.Peoples Conference, another political force in the region, likewise noted that the order authorizing revenue officials to issue residence certificates to "outsiders" looked to include them on the voting register.Last Saturday, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of political parties demanding the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, formed a committee to chalk out a strategy on the issue.
jammu
kashmir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Azaan Javaid
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg
Azaan Javaid
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099701191_28:0:2759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aea23e77ada4f5651061a27959c7a6ba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Azaan Javaid
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg
jammu, kashmir, protest, election
jammu, kashmir, protest, election
Kashmiri Parties Protest Inclusion of Non-Locals in Electoral List, Fear 'Blow' to Local Culture
Non-Kashmiri residents were previously not permitted to own land, sit in government, or vote in local elections. In 2019, however, this changed when the region’s autonomy was revoked and it was split into two union territories. A new electoral list is currently being formulated.
Kashmiri parties have protested a local directive allowing people living in India’s Jammu district for over a year to obtain a residential certificate and be included in the electoral list.
Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of initiating a "settler colonial project" in the region.
"They will bear the first blow to Dogra (local) culture, identity, employment and business," the Peoples Democratic Party chief posted on Twitter.
The directive comes amid continued political fallout following the announcement that 2.5 million new voters will be added to the electoral list
. The decision was welcomed by the nationally ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), while locals claimed that it will undermine regional parties in the upcoming elections.
"People of J&K must defeat these conspiracies at the ballot box," said Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference Party.
Peoples Conference, another political force in the region, likewise noted that the order authorizing revenue officials to issue residence certificates to "outsiders" looked to include them on the voting register.
Last Saturday, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of political parties demanding the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, formed a committee to chalk out a strategy on the issue.