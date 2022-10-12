Kashmiri Parties Protest Inclusion of Non-Locals in Electoral List, Fear 'Blow' to Local Culture

International
Terror Attacks Against Nord Stream Seek to Undermine Energy Security of Continent, Putin Says
Kashmiri parties have protested a local directive allowing people living in India’s Jammu district for over a year to obtain a residential certificate and be included in the electoral list.Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of initiating a "settler colonial project" in the region.The directive comes amid continued political fallout following the announcement that 2.5 million new voters will be added to the electoral list. The decision was welcomed by the nationally ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), while locals claimed that it will undermine regional parties in the upcoming elections.Peoples Conference, another political force in the region, likewise noted that the order authorizing revenue officials to issue residence certificates to "outsiders" looked to include them on the voting register.Last Saturday, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of political parties demanding the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, formed a committee to chalk out a strategy on the issue.
© AP Photo / Bernat ArmangueAn election worker walks with a voting machine on his way to a nearby polling station on the eve of the eighth phase of voting for the Indian parliamentary elections in Leh, near the India-China border in Ladakh, India, May 6, 2014.
An election worker walks with a voting machine on his way to a nearby polling station on the eve of the eighth phase of voting for the Indian parliamentary elections in Leh, near the India-China border in Ladakh, India, May 6, 2014.
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
Azaan Javaid
Non-Kashmiri residents were previously not permitted to own land, sit in government, or vote in local elections. In 2019, however, this changed when the region’s autonomy was revoked and it was split into two union territories. A new electoral list is currently being formulated.
Kashmiri parties have protested a local directive allowing people living in India’s Jammu district for over a year to obtain a residential certificate and be included in the electoral list.
Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of initiating a "settler colonial project" in the region.

"They will bear the first blow to Dogra (local) culture, identity, employment and business," the Peoples Democratic Party chief posted on Twitter.

The directive comes amid continued political fallout following the announcement that 2.5 million new voters will be added to the electoral list. The decision was welcomed by the nationally ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), while locals claimed that it will undermine regional parties in the upcoming elections.

"People of J&K must defeat these conspiracies at the ballot box," said Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference Party.

Peoples Conference, another political force in the region, likewise noted that the order authorizing revenue officials to issue residence certificates to "outsiders" looked to include them on the voting register.
Last Saturday, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of political parties demanding the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, formed a committee to chalk out a strategy on the issue.
