Non-Locals Enabled to Vote in Kashmir, Regional Politicians Oppose the Move
© AP Photo / Bernat ArmangueAn election worker walks with a voting machine on his way to a nearby polling station on the eve of the eighth phase of voting for the Indian parliamentary elections in Leh, near the India-China border in Ladakh, India, May 6, 2014.
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
Non-local residents were previously not allowed to cast their vote in J&K state elections as part of article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which guaranteed special autonomy to the Kashmir region. The autonomy reserved the right to own land, government jobs and voting for local populations. It was revoked in 2019.
Hirdesh Kumar Singh, the chief electoral officer of India’s Jammu and Kashmir state, announced on Wednesday that non-local residents living in the region will be able to register as voters and cast their vote in the next assembly elections for the first time.
The electoral officer added that the new electoral rolls will likely add as many as 2.5 million new voters in the region.
“Since the abrogation of Article 370, many people were not eligible for voting now they can vote as well. Now people who are living here ordinarily like the residents who are doing their jobs or are studying here, are labourers or for business purposes can register as voters. There is no need to be a permanent resident now,” Singh told reporters today
Supporters of the 2019 revocation argued that the previous arrangement favored Kashmir over Jammu and Ladakh. However, the recent announcement drew strong criticism from regional political parties, which accused the federal government of "disempowering" local populations.
For his part, former State Chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “GOIs decision to defer polls in J&K preceded by egregious gerrymandering tilting the balance in BJPs favor & now allowing non locals to vote is obviously to influence election results. Real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower local.”
Omar Abdullah, a National Conference politician and former state chief, also tweeted, “Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise”.
J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone warned that the step would be a replay of 1987, when allegations of vote rigging led to an insurgency a year later.
The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), however, termed the electoral change as a “great step”.
“Welcome the induction of 25 lakh new voters, especially the youth in the new voter list. Democracy flourishing in J&K... also a great step by ECI for giving voting rights in Assembly polls to non-local labourers, those who have come for studies, and those here for security purposes. Regional parties are feeling the heat of real democracy,” BJP politician Altaf Thakur said.