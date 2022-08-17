https://sputniknews.com/20220817/non-locals-enabled-to-vote-in-kashmir-regional-politicians-oppose-the-move-1099700100.html

Non-Locals Enabled to Vote in Kashmir, Regional Politicians Oppose the Move

Non-local residents were previously not allowed to cast their vote in J&K state elections as part of article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which guaranteed... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

Hirdesh Kumar Singh, the chief electoral officer of India’s Jammu and Kashmir state, announced on Wednesday that non-local residents living in the region will be able to register as voters and cast their vote in the next assembly elections for the first time. The electoral officer added that the new electoral rolls will likely add as many as 2.5 million new voters in the region.Supporters of the 2019 revocation argued that the previous arrangement favored Kashmir over Jammu and Ladakh. However, the recent announcement drew strong criticism from regional political parties, which accused the federal government of "disempowering" local populations. For his part, former State Chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “GOIs decision to defer polls in J&K preceded by egregious gerrymandering tilting the balance in BJPs favor & now allowing non locals to vote is obviously to influence election results. Real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower local.” Omar Abdullah, a National Conference politician and former state chief, also tweeted, “Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise”.The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), however, termed the electoral change as a “great step”.

