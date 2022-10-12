https://sputniknews.com/20221012/iranian-diplomat-raises-concern-over-militarized-approaches-by-states-in-space-cyberspace-1101760437.html

Iranian Diplomat Raises Concern Over Militarized Approaches by States in Space, Cyberspace

Iranian Diplomat Raises Concern Over Militarized Approaches by States in Space, Cyberspace

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Haidar-Ali Baluji, the First Counselor to the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, expressed concern... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T12:12+0000

2022-10-12T12:12+0000

2022-10-12T12:12+0000

military

iran

un

space

cyberspace

militarization

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081994689_0:287:3058:2007_1920x0_80_0_0_be16d96fb503072e06de2936dc51c439.jpg

"I would like to discuss the militarized and politicized approach taken by certain countries regarding outer space and cyberspace. We are steadfast in our principled position that both domains should be utilized exclusively for peaceful purposes, and this can best be achieved by agreeing on legally binding instruments for both," Baluji said in a statement addressing the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.The diplomat recommended avoiding reckless decision-making or introducing unilateral coercive measures that impede the exercise of the inalienable rights of countries to enjoy any related achievements for peaceful purposes in the two areas.According to Baluji, two unfortunate examples of such irresponsible behavior that exist in space and cyberspace are the United States and the Israeli regime.Iran was often targeted by cyberattacks, including an October 2021 attack on a gas station network, which Tehran blamed on the US and Israel; a July attack on the country’s transport ministry; and technical disruption at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, reported by the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency.

https://sputniknews.com/20210618/us-space-force-operations-chief-confirms-working-on-space-based-directed-energy-weapons-1083178576.html

iran

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, un, space, cyberspace, militarization