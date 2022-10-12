International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/iranian-diplomat-raises-concern-over-militarized-approaches-by-states-in-space-cyberspace-1101760437.html
Iranian Diplomat Raises Concern Over Militarized Approaches by States in Space, Cyberspace
Iranian Diplomat Raises Concern Over Militarized Approaches by States in Space, Cyberspace
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Haidar-Ali Baluji, the First Counselor to the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, expressed concern... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T12:12+0000
2022-10-12T12:12+0000
military
iran
un
space
cyberspace
militarization
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081994689_0:287:3058:2007_1920x0_80_0_0_be16d96fb503072e06de2936dc51c439.jpg
"I would like to discuss the militarized and politicized approach taken by certain countries regarding outer space and cyberspace. We are steadfast in our principled position that both domains should be utilized exclusively for peaceful purposes, and this can best be achieved by agreeing on legally binding instruments for both," Baluji said in a statement addressing the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.The diplomat recommended avoiding reckless decision-making or introducing unilateral coercive measures that impede the exercise of the inalienable rights of countries to enjoy any related achievements for peaceful purposes in the two areas.According to Baluji, two unfortunate examples of such irresponsible behavior that exist in space and cyberspace are the United States and the Israeli regime.Iran was often targeted by cyberattacks, including an October 2021 attack on a gas station network, which Tehran blamed on the US and Israel; a July attack on the country’s transport ministry; and technical disruption at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, reported by the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency.
https://sputniknews.com/20210618/us-space-force-operations-chief-confirms-working-on-space-based-directed-energy-weapons-1083178576.html
iran
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081994689_329:0:3058:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8559fb98a4b3a84cf3cab6794de73827.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, un, space, cyberspace, militarization
iran, un, space, cyberspace, militarization

Iranian Diplomat Raises Concern Over Militarized Approaches by States in Space, Cyberspace

12:12 GMT 12.10.2022
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Kayla WhiteIn this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Kayla White
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Haidar-Ali Baluji, the First Counselor to the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, expressed concern over the militarized and politicized approaches adopted by some countries regarding outer space and cyberspace, noting that both areas should be used only for peaceful purposes.
"I would like to discuss the militarized and politicized approach taken by certain countries regarding outer space and cyberspace. We are steadfast in our principled position that both domains should be utilized exclusively for peaceful purposes, and this can best be achieved by agreeing on legally binding instruments for both," Baluji said in a statement addressing the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.
A Pentagon artist's concept of a ground / space-based hybrid laser weapon, 1984 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2021
US Space Force Operations Chief Confirms Working on Space-Based Directed-Energy Weapons
18 June 2021, 00:55 GMT
The diplomat recommended avoiding reckless decision-making or introducing unilateral coercive measures that impede the exercise of the inalienable rights of countries to enjoy any related achievements for peaceful purposes in the two areas.
According to Baluji, two unfortunate examples of such irresponsible behavior that exist in space and cyberspace are the United States and the Israeli regime.
Iran was often targeted by cyberattacks, including an October 2021 attack on a gas station network, which Tehran blamed on the US and Israel; a July attack on the country’s transport ministry; and technical disruption at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, reported by the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала