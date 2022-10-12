https://sputniknews.com/20221012/india-approves-26-bln-grant-for-oil-firms-to-keep-gas-prices-in-check-1101759181.html

India Approves $2.6 Bln Grant for Oil Firms to Keep Gas Prices in Check

India Approves $2.6 Bln Grant for Oil Firms to Keep Gas Prices in Check

Since June 2020, international prices of cooking gas or LPG have increased by around 300 percent. As a result, Indian oil retailers have sustained losses on... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Wednesday approved $2.67 billion as one-time grant to public sector oil marketing companies incurring losses on the sale of domestic LPG, popularly known as cooking gas in India.The approved amount will be distributed among Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.Domestic LPG prices in India have spiked by 72 percent since June 2020, leading to “significant losses” for the state-owned firms. The government hopes that the grant will help the oil retailers in ensuring unhindered domestic LPG supplies, providing cooking gas at regulated prices to around 300 million consumers.The oil ministry data suggests that LPG subsidies fell to $605 million in 2021-22 from $4.3 billion in 2020-21. This year till August, around $500 million has been allocated to subsidies to "modulate the effective price to consumer" for domestic LPG.Earlier this week, Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government has a moral duty to provide energy to its citizens at affordable rates.India imported 17.27 million metric tons of LPG in 2021, up 6.63 percent from 2020, the government data showed.

