https://sputniknews.com/20220519/punjab-congress-politician-rides-an-elephant-to-protest-against-rising-inflation-fuel-price-1095629542.html

Punjab Congress Politician Rides an Elephant to Protest Against Rising Inflation, Fuel Price

Punjab Congress Politician Rides an Elephant to Protest Against Rising Inflation, Fuel Price

Several Indian parties, including the Congress Party, are lashing out at the federally ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over soaring fuel and... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T12:32+0000

2022-05-19T12:32+0000

2022-05-19T12:32+0000

india

india

punjab

inflation

fuel price

price hike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095630213_0:0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_602b21561249c846538e6c3f3061322a.jpg

In a bid to draw the central government's attention towards rising inflation, Congress politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday opted to ride an elephant in Punjab's Patiala District while chanting slogans against the federally ruling BJP over the surging price of commodities.Sidhu, the Congress party's Punjab state unit head, was seen roaming the streets, along with his party workers who were carrying placards and protesting against the price rises. In photos and videos shared over social media, Sidhu can be seen sitting on an elephant draped in a white banner reading: "Elephantine Rise in Prices".Sidhu chose the elephant ride to reminding everyone of the old days when Kings used to ride on the creatures to visit different places and rub people's noses in the fact that the means of conveyance was beyond what ordinary people could afford.Speaking with the media, the cricketer-turned-politician said prices are rising at a rate which is nearly as high as an elephant.The federal government is facing widespread criticism from opposition parties, civil societies and even the general public because of a steep hike in prices of essential commodities -- particularly fuel, cooking gas and oil.On Thursday, the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders was raised for a second time this month. In India, a cylinder's price ranges between INR 1,003 and INR 1,030 ($13 and $13.30), depending on state taxes.

india

punjab

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, punjab, inflation, fuel price, price hike