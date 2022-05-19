https://sputniknews.com/20220519/punjab-congress-politician-rides-an-elephant-to-protest-against-rising-inflation-fuel-price-1095629542.html
Punjab Congress Politician Rides an Elephant to Protest Against Rising Inflation, Fuel Price
Several Indian parties, including the Congress Party, are lashing out at the federally ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over soaring fuel and...
Several Indian parties, including the Congress Party, are lashing out at the federally ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over soaring fuel and commodities prices. India's wholesale inflation increased to 14.55 percent in April, which represents an eight-year high.
In a bid to draw the central government's attention towards rising inflation, Congress politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday opted to ride an elephant in Punjab's Patiala District while chanting slogans
against the federally ruling BJP over the surging price of commodities.
Sidhu, the Congress party's Punjab state unit head, was seen roaming the streets, along with his party workers who were carrying placards and protesting against the price rises.
In photos and videos shared over social media, Sidhu can be seen sitting on an elephant draped
in a white banner reading: "Elephantine Rise in Prices".
Sidhu chose the elephant ride to reminding everyone of the old days when Kings used to ride on the creatures to visit different places and rub people's noses in the fact that the means of conveyance was beyond what ordinary people could afford.
Speaking with the media, the cricketer-turned-politician
said prices are rising at a rate which is nearly as high as an elephant.
The federal government is facing widespread criticism from opposition parties, civil societies and even the general public because of a steep hike in prices of essential commodities -- particularly fuel, cooking gas and oil.
On Thursday, the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders was raised for a second time this month. In India, a cylinder's price ranges between INR 1,003 and INR 1,030 ($13 and $13.30), depending on state taxes.