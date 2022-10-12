https://sputniknews.com/20221012/gambian-police-claim-cough-syrup-brought-by-us-company-to-blame-for-deaths-of-at-least-66-children-1101753971.html

Gambian Police Claim Cough Syrup Brought by US Company to Blame for Deaths of at Least 66 Children

Gambian Police Claim Cough Syrup Brought by US Company to Blame for Deaths of at Least 66 Children

Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup, which have been named by the WHO to be potentially... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

Four Indian-manufactured cough syrups that allegedly caused the death of at least 66 Gambian children were brought to the African country by a US pharmaceutical firm, Gambian police stated on Tuesday as part of its preliminary investigation.According to the statement, US-based Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company traded in 50,000 bottles of the reportedly dangerous syrups.The police added that the acute kidney injury outbreak, which claimed the lives of at least 66 children, began right after these medical items were released to retailers and consumers.Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd., the producer of the syrups, told Reuters last week that it had no details immediately available to comment and that it was working to clarify events.In July, Gambian doctors claimed that some children suffered kidney injuries after taking locally-sold syrups. In September, the country's government ordered a halt to sales and imports of all brands of paracetamol syrups during its investigations. The government also said that some samples were sent abroad for quality control testing.Last week, The World Health Organization (WHO) warned against four cough syrups produced in India, as they "have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children".According to local media reports, however, the number of fatalities has increased to 69.The WHO claimed that the potentially deadly syrups contain “unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants”.In 2007, diethylene glycol was termed as a "poison" both by the US Department of Health & Human Services and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) after its use in fake Colgate toothpaste and other medical products.

