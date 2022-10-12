https://sputniknews.com/20221012/armenian-foreign-minister-says-eu-decided-to-send-mission-to-armenian-azeri-border-1101769871.html

Armenian Foreign Minister Says EU Decided to Send Mission to Armenian-Azeri Border

Armenian Foreign Minister Says EU Decided to Send Mission to Armenian-Azeri Border

ASTANA (Sputnik) - The European Union decided to send a mission to the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T14:11+0000

2022-10-12T14:11+0000

2022-10-12T14:11+0000

world

armenia

azerbaijan

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103737/70/1037377012_0:66:3542:2058_1920x0_80_0_0_d0f9b565db102b4928b22a337aceb37e.jpg

"I have just been informed that it seems that the EU already had a decision to send such a fact-finding mission," he added.Tensions between Baku and Yerewan have escalated in recent weeks as both sides accuse each other of violating a ceasefire in a border conflict that began in May 2021.However, according to Ankara, the two countries have agreed on the main points of a peace treaty, following talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Prague last week.

armenia

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia, azerbaijan, european union (eu)