Armenian Foreign Minister Says EU Decided to Send Mission to Armenian-Azeri Border
ASTANA (Sputnik) - The European Union decided to send a mission to the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.
"At the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron and EU representative Charles Michel, there was a meeting in Prague, where readiness was reached that a EU mission would visit Armenia to find out the facts, then they would probably have a report," Mirzoyan said, opening the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"I have just been informed that it seems that the EU already had a decision to send such a fact-finding mission," he added.
Tensions between Baku and Yerewan have escalated in recent weeks as both sides accuse each other of violating a ceasefire
in a border conflict that began in May 2021.
However, according to Ankara, the two countries have agreed on the main points of a peace treaty, following talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Prague last week.