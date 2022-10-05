https://sputniknews.com/20221005/yerevan-accuses-azerbaijan-of-shelling-armenian-positions-near-border-1101551108.html
Yerevan Accuses Azerbaijan of Shelling Armenian Positions Near Border
Yerevan Accuses Azerbaijan of Shelling Armenian Positions Near Border
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Armenian Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Azerbaijani armed forces of shelling Armenian positions on the border.
"On Oct 5, at 19:40-20:00 p.m. [15:40-16:00 GMT], the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, using mortars and large-caliber weapons, opened fire in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern part of the Arm-Aze border," the ministry said on Twitter.According to the ministry, the fire from the Azerbaijani side has stopped for now.The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in turn, accused Armenia of violating a ceasefire and shelling its positions on the border.Azerbaijani troops took "adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry added.Tensions erupted at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight on September 13, with both parties accusing each other of initiating the fighting. Even though the sides agreed on a ceasefire by morning, both reported casualties among the military. Minor clashes at the border have continued to date.
Yerevan Accuses Azerbaijan of Shelling Armenian Positions Near Border
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Armenian Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Azerbaijani armed forces of shelling Armenian positions on the border.
"On Oct 5, at 19:40-20:00 p.m. [15:40-16:00 GMT], the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, using mortars and large-caliber weapons, opened fire in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern part of the Arm-Aze border," the ministry said on Twitter.
According to the ministry, the fire from the Azerbaijani side has stopped for now.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in turn, accused Armenia of violating a ceasefire and shelling its positions on the border.
"On the evening of October 5 [Wednesday], Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the Alagollar direction of the Kalbajar region," the ministry said in a statement.
Azerbaijani troops took "adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry added.
Tensions erupted at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight on September 13, with both parties accusing each other of initiating the fighting. Even though the sides agreed on a ceasefire by morning, both reported casualties among the military. Minor clashes at the border have continued to date.