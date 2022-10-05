https://sputniknews.com/20221005/yerevan-accuses-azerbaijan-of-shelling-armenian-positions-near-border-1101551108.html

Yerevan Accuses Azerbaijan of Shelling Armenian Positions Near Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Armenian Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Azerbaijani armed forces of shelling Armenian positions on the border. 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

"On Oct 5, at 19:40-20:00 p.m. [15:40-16:00 GMT], the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, using mortars and large-caliber weapons, opened fire in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern part of the Arm-Aze border," the ministry said on Twitter.According to the ministry, the fire from the Azerbaijani side has stopped for now.The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in turn, accused Armenia of violating a ceasefire and shelling its positions on the border.Azerbaijani troops took "adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry added.Tensions erupted at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight on September 13, with both parties accusing each other of initiating the fighting. Even though the sides agreed on a ceasefire by morning, both reported casualties among the military. Minor clashes at the border have continued to date.

