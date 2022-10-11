https://sputniknews.com/20221011/were-not-going-to-let-up-gop-vows-probe-into-joe-biden-familys-criminal-activity--1101711370.html

'We’re Not Going to Let Up': GOP Vows Probe Into Joe Biden Family’s ‘Criminal Activity'

'We’re Not Going to Let Up': GOP Vows Probe Into Joe Biden Family’s ‘Criminal Activity'

House Republicans have vowed to investigate First Son Hunter Biden as a “national security threat” if they regain control of the chamber in the November 8... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T09:51+0000

2022-10-11T09:51+0000

2022-10-11T09:51+0000

us

joe biden

hunter biden

americas

gop

republicans

us midterm elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100286915_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_808e1e47320723bf00c36858f62ed5ef.jpg

The US president's brother, James, and his son, Hunter, "committed a crime" during the time when Joe Biden was the sitting vice president, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., argued on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria."The Biden family members were likely engaged in "influence peddling" with countries sanctioned by the US, said the Republican, expected to be named chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee if the GOP regains control of the chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.The GOP lawmaker added that the American people were going to be "shocked" when they discovered what the Biden family had been doing to "profit off Joe Biden’s name" over the past decade.Referring to reports in The Washington Post that federal agents probing Hunter Biden had already obtained “sufficient evidence” to charge the 52-year-old with tax crimes and lying about his drug abuse to buy a gun, Comer predicted that “this is not going to end well” for the 46th POTUS and his son.According to the lawmaker, Republicans will try to scrutinize at least 150 “suspicious activity reports” about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings that the Treasury Department has blocked them in Congress from accessing.Pointing out that prior to Joe Biden becoming president any member of Congress had access to suspicious activity reports, the lawmaker questioned why one of the first rule changes made by the Democratic POTUS was to amend that.Comer voiced GOP confidence that the reports constitute “a pretty sure indication that there was criminal activity” by members of the president’s family.The Biden family was helping Chinese and Ukrainian energy companies "navigate bureaucracy," offering them backdoor access so they could "start getting a foothold on American energy," Rep. James Comer said. This “criminal activity” allowed the Bidens to receive millions of dollars of direct payments from “crooked, shady Chinese energy companies,” he added."We’re not going to let up... and we’ll certainly present the facts to the American people,” James Comer stated.

https://sputniknews.com/20221007/wapo-feds-have-sufficient-evidence-to-charge-hunter-biden-1101604847.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220921/house-panel-democrats-vote-down-gops-resolution-of-inquiry-into-hunter-bidens-business-schemes-1101039164.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, joe biden, hunter biden, gop, republicans, us midterm elections