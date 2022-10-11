https://sputniknews.com/20221011/were-not-going-to-let-up-gop-vows-probe-into-joe-biden-familys-criminal-activity--1101711370.html
'We’re Not Going to Let Up': GOP Vows Probe Into Joe Biden Family’s ‘Criminal Activity'
The US president's brother, James, and his son, Hunter, "committed a crime" during the time when Joe Biden was the sitting vice president, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., argued on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria."The Biden family members were likely engaged in "influence peddling" with countries sanctioned by the US, said the Republican, expected to be named chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee if the GOP regains control of the chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.The GOP lawmaker added that the American people were going to be "shocked" when they discovered what the Biden family had been doing to "profit off Joe Biden’s name" over the past decade.Referring to reports in The Washington Post that federal agents probing Hunter Biden had already obtained “sufficient evidence” to charge the 52-year-old with tax crimes and lying about his drug abuse to buy a gun, Comer predicted that “this is not going to end well” for the 46th POTUS and his son.According to the lawmaker, Republicans will try to scrutinize at least 150 “suspicious activity reports” about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings that the Treasury Department has blocked them in Congress from accessing.Pointing out that prior to Joe Biden becoming president any member of Congress had access to suspicious activity reports, the lawmaker questioned why one of the first rule changes made by the Democratic POTUS was to amend that.Comer voiced GOP confidence that the reports constitute “a pretty sure indication that there was criminal activity” by members of the president’s family.The Biden family was helping Chinese and Ukrainian energy companies "navigate bureaucracy," offering them backdoor access so they could "start getting a foothold on American energy," Rep. James Comer said. This “criminal activity” allowed the Bidens to receive millions of dollars of direct payments from “crooked, shady Chinese energy companies,” he added."We’re not going to let up... and we’ll certainly present the facts to the American people,” James Comer stated.
House Republicans have vowed to investigate First Son Hunter Biden as a “national security threat” if they regain control of the chamber in the November 8 midterm elections. “We’ll certainly present the facts to the American people,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said.
The US president's brother, James, and his son, Hunter
, "committed a crime" during the time when Joe Biden was the sitting vice president, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., argued
on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria."
The Biden family members were likely engaged in "influence peddling" with countries sanctioned by the US, said the Republican, expected to be named chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee if the GOP regains control of the chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
“The whole reason we’re investigating Hunter Biden is because we know that he’s a national security threat and we fear that he has compromised Joe Biden,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told the anchor, Maria Bartiromo.
The GOP lawmaker added that the American people were going to be "shocked" when they discovered what the Biden family had been doing to "profit off Joe Biden’s name" over the past decade.
“The top investigation right now is going to be the Biden family’s influence-peddling. And remember, Maria, it’s not just Hunter Biden, it’s the president’s brother [Jim Biden] and potentially the president as well,” Comer told the Fox host.
Referring to reports in The Washington Post that federal agents probing Hunter Biden had already obtained
“sufficient evidence” to charge the 52-year-old with tax crimes and lying about his drug abuse to buy a gun, Comer predicted that “this is not going to end well” for the 46th POTUS and his son.
According to the lawmaker, Republicans will try to scrutinize at least 150 “suspicious activity reports” about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings
that the Treasury Department has blocked them in Congress from accessing.
Pointing out that prior to Joe Biden becoming president any member of Congress had access to suspicious activity reports, the lawmaker questioned why one of the first rule changes made by the Democratic POTUS was to amend that.
“Remember that's the banks, and there was more than one bank, that notified the federal government that we believe our client has committed a crime. Now he [Hunter Biden] had 150 of these from at least four different banks, and yet we haven’t seen been able to determine the extent of what exactly triggered suspicious activity reports. We’re going to request these again from Treasury after the November elections. We are going to expect to have these on day one in January.”
Comer voiced GOP confidence that the reports constitute “a pretty sure indication that there was criminal activity” by members of the president’s family.
“This is very serious. I am very disappointed that mainstream media hasn’t picked up on this because this is a pretty sure indication that there was criminal activity. That means that they were probably doing business with people who had sanctions or countries who America had sanctions against… and the business they were doing was influence peddling."
The Biden family was helping Chinese and Ukrainian energy companies "navigate bureaucracy," offering them backdoor access so they could "start getting a foothold on American energy," Rep. James Comer said. This “criminal activity” allowed the Bidens to receive millions of dollars of direct payments from “crooked, shady Chinese energy companies,” he added.
"We’re not going to let up... and we’ll certainly present the facts to the American people,” James Comer stated.