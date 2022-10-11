International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/were-not-going-to-let-up-gop-vows-probe-into-joe-biden-familys-criminal-activity--1101711370.html
'We’re Not Going to Let Up': GOP Vows Probe Into Joe Biden Family’s ‘Criminal Activity'
'We’re Not Going to Let Up': GOP Vows Probe Into Joe Biden Family’s ‘Criminal Activity'
House Republicans have vowed to investigate First Son Hunter Biden as a “national security threat” if they regain control of the chamber in the November 8... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-11T09:51+0000
2022-10-11T09:51+0000
us
joe biden
hunter biden
americas
gop
republicans
us midterm elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100286915_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_808e1e47320723bf00c36858f62ed5ef.jpg
The US president's brother, James, and his son, Hunter, "committed a crime" during the time when Joe Biden was the sitting vice president, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., argued on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria."The Biden family members were likely engaged in "influence peddling" with countries sanctioned by the US, said the Republican, expected to be named chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee if the GOP regains control of the chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.The GOP lawmaker added that the American people were going to be "shocked" when they discovered what the Biden family had been doing to "profit off Joe Biden’s name" over the past decade.Referring to reports in The Washington Post that federal agents probing Hunter Biden had already obtained “sufficient evidence” to charge the 52-year-old with tax crimes and lying about his drug abuse to buy a gun, Comer predicted that “this is not going to end well” for the 46th POTUS and his son.According to the lawmaker, Republicans will try to scrutinize at least 150 “suspicious activity reports” about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings that the Treasury Department has blocked them in Congress from accessing.Pointing out that prior to Joe Biden becoming president any member of Congress had access to suspicious activity reports, the lawmaker questioned why one of the first rule changes made by the Democratic POTUS was to amend that.Comer voiced GOP confidence that the reports constitute “a pretty sure indication that there was criminal activity” by members of the president’s family.The Biden family was helping Chinese and Ukrainian energy companies "navigate bureaucracy," offering them backdoor access so they could "start getting a foothold on American energy," Rep. James Comer said. This “criminal activity” allowed the Bidens to receive millions of dollars of direct payments from “crooked, shady Chinese energy companies,” he added."We’re not going to let up... and we’ll certainly present the facts to the American people,” James Comer stated.
https://sputniknews.com/20221007/wapo-feds-have-sufficient-evidence-to-charge-hunter-biden-1101604847.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220921/house-panel-democrats-vote-down-gops-resolution-of-inquiry-into-hunter-bidens-business-schemes-1101039164.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100286915_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c2f624fa1215d94d19d52a385b3103a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, hunter biden, gop, republicans, us midterm elections
us, joe biden, hunter biden, gop, republicans, us midterm elections

'We’re Not Going to Let Up': GOP Vows Probe Into Joe Biden Family’s ‘Criminal Activity'

09:51 GMT 11.10.2022
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPresident Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
House Republicans have vowed to investigate First Son Hunter Biden as a “national security threat” if they regain control of the chamber in the November 8 midterm elections. “We’ll certainly present the facts to the American people,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said.
The US president's brother, James, and his son, Hunter, "committed a crime" during the time when Joe Biden was the sitting vice president, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., argued on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria."
The Biden family members were likely engaged in "influence peddling" with countries sanctioned by the US, said the Republican, expected to be named chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee if the GOP regains control of the chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
“The whole reason we’re investigating Hunter Biden is because we know that he’s a national security threat and we fear that he has compromised Joe Biden,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told the anchor, Maria Bartiromo.
The GOP lawmaker added that the American people were going to be "shocked" when they discovered what the Biden family had been doing to "profit off Joe Biden’s name" over the past decade.

“The top investigation right now is going to be the Biden family’s influence-peddling. And remember, Maria, it’s not just Hunter Biden, it’s the president’s brother [Jim Biden] and potentially the president as well,” Comer told the Fox host.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2022
Americas
WaPo: Feds Have 'Sufficient Evidence' to Charge Hunter Biden
7 October, 12:33 GMT
Referring to reports in The Washington Post that federal agents probing Hunter Biden had already obtained “sufficient evidence” to charge the 52-year-old with tax crimes and lying about his drug abuse to buy a gun, Comer predicted that “this is not going to end well” for the 46th POTUS and his son.
According to the lawmaker, Republicans will try to scrutinize at least 150 “suspicious activity reports” about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings that the Treasury Department has blocked them in Congress from accessing.
Pointing out that prior to Joe Biden becoming president any member of Congress had access to suspicious activity reports, the lawmaker questioned why one of the first rule changes made by the Democratic POTUS was to amend that.

“Remember that's the banks, and there was more than one bank, that notified the federal government that we believe our client has committed a crime. Now he [Hunter Biden] had 150 of these from at least four different banks, and yet we haven’t seen been able to determine the extent of what exactly triggered suspicious activity reports. We’re going to request these again from Treasury after the November elections. We are going to expect to have these on day one in January.”

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden exits Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending mass with his father (out of frame) in Johns Island, South Carolina on August 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
Americas
House Panel Democrats Vote Down GOP’s 'Resolution of Inquiry' Into Hunter Biden's Business Schemes
21 September, 10:09 GMT
Comer voiced GOP confidence that the reports constitute “a pretty sure indication that there was criminal activity” by members of the president’s family.
“This is very serious. I am very disappointed that mainstream media hasn’t picked up on this because this is a pretty sure indication that there was criminal activity. That means that they were probably doing business with people who had sanctions or countries who America had sanctions against… and the business they were doing was influence peddling."
The Biden family was helping Chinese and Ukrainian energy companies "navigate bureaucracy," offering them backdoor access so they could "start getting a foothold on American energy," Rep. James Comer said. This “criminal activity” allowed the Bidens to receive millions of dollars of direct payments from “crooked, shady Chinese energy companies,” he added.
"We’re not going to let up... and we’ll certainly present the facts to the American people,” James Comer stated.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала