Russian IT Companies Showcase Their Solutions at GITEX in Dubai
"Russian companies at GITEX are presenting solutions in information security and the elimination of cyber threats, digitalization of medical activities, software for various industries and services, as well as equipment for telemetry and dispatching, vending and building telecommunication networks," the REC reported.Russian companies held more than 80 b2b-meetings during the first day of the event. Four more working days are ahead, when companies will hold bilateral b2b-negotiations with potential partners from all over the world, as well as multilateral negotiations with companies from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
security, russia, dubai
Russian IT Companies Showcase Their Solutions at GITEX in Dubai

13:15 GMT 11.10.2022
GITEX Global, the largest exhibition of information technology and consumer electronics in the Middle East, opened in Dubai on October 10. This year's collective exposition under the Made in Russia brand, featuring 31 companies, has become one of the largest at the expo, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF Group) reports.
“Russian companies at GITEX are presenting solutions in information security and the elimination of cyber threats, digitalization of medical activities, software for various industries and services, as well as equipment for telemetry and dispatching, vending and building telecommunication networks,” the REC reported.
Russian companies held more than 80 b2b-meetings during the first day of the event. Four more working days are ahead, when companies will hold bilateral b2b-negotiations with potential partners from all over the world, as well as multilateral negotiations with companies from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
