REC to Open Sixth 'Made in Russia' Pavilion in Saudi Arabia

The Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) will open a tasting and demonstration pavilion of Russian food products in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T13:57+0000

2022-08-26T13:57+0000

2022-08-26T13:57+0000

The REC committee held the meeting on August 26, where it selected another 10 companies, whose products will appear in the REC's foreign pavilions.The committee has considered a total of 12 applications from 10 companies, including seven from Turkey, two each from China and the UAE, and one from Vietnam. All applications were approved.Foreign pavilions will be filled with goods such as dairy products, soft drinks, natural food supplements, spices, cereals, vegetable, meat, and baked goods.The Russian Export Center is implementing a program to create permanent tasting and demonstration pavilions for Russian foods in foreign countries. The pavilions are located in China, UAE, Vietnam, Egypt, and Turkey.

