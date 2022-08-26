https://sputniknews.com/20220826/rec-to-open-sixth-made-in-russia-pavilion-in-saudi-arabia-1100026552.html
REC to Open Sixth 'Made in Russia' Pavilion in Saudi Arabia
REC to Open Sixth 'Made in Russia' Pavilion in Saudi Arabia
REC to Open Sixth 'Made in Russia' Pavilion in Saudi Arabia
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) will open a tasting and demonstration pavilion of Russian food products in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, by the end of this year, making it the sixth pavilion; five more have opened in other countries.
“Saudi Arabia will be the sixth country to host our pavilion. In the near future, we will start accepting applications from our producers-exporters to exhibit their products there. Thus, in the autumn, local distributors, retail chains, and ordinary consumers will become more familiar with the Made in Russia products, which have already been appreciated in China, Egypt, UAE, and Vietnam. I would like to remind you that this year the REC's foreign pavilion will also open in Turkey,” Alexey Solodov, Vice President of REC, said at the 13th meeting of the Expert Committee for selecting applications from organizations to exhibit products in foreign pavilions.
The REC committee held the meeting on August 26, where it selected another 10 companies, whose products will appear in the REC's foreign pavilions.
The committee has considered a total of 12 applications from 10 companies, including seven from Turkey
, two each from China and the UAE, and one from Vietnam. All applications were approved.
Foreign pavilions will be filled with goods such as dairy products, soft drinks, natural food supplements, spices, cereals, vegetable, meat, and baked goods.
The Russian Export Center is implementing a program to create permanent tasting and demonstration pavilions for Russian foods
in foreign countries. The pavilions are located in China, UAE, Vietnam, Egypt, and Turkey.