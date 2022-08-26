International
BREAKING: Ukrainian Forces Fire at ZNPP, Several Shells Land Near Storage of Radioactive Isotopes
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/rec-to-open-sixth-made-in-russia-pavilion-in-saudi-arabia-1100026552.html
REC to Open Sixth 'Made in Russia' Pavilion in Saudi Arabia
REC to Open Sixth 'Made in Russia' Pavilion in Saudi Arabia
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) will open a tasting and demonstration pavilion of Russian food products in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T13:57+0000
2022-08-26T13:57+0000
russian export center jsc (rec)
russia
saudi arabia
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391709_0:103:3275:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d05d2158eb6915431505894f02e901.jpg
The REC committee held the meeting on August 26, where it selected another 10 companies, whose products will appear in the REC's foreign pavilions.The committee has considered a total of 12 applications from 10 companies, including seven from Turkey, two each from China and the UAE, and one from Vietnam. All applications were approved.Foreign pavilions will be filled with goods such as dairy products, soft drinks, natural food supplements, spices, cereals, vegetable, meat, and baked goods.The Russian Export Center is implementing a program to create permanent tasting and demonstration pavilions for Russian foods in foreign countries. The pavilions are located in China, UAE, Vietnam, Egypt, and Turkey.
russia
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391709_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27628b144c9ba01ac3f1c1970ba9f450.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian export center jsc (rec), russia, saudi arabia
russian export center jsc (rec), russia, saudi arabia

REC to Open Sixth 'Made in Russia' Pavilion in Saudi Arabia

13:57 GMT 26.08.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankInternational Forum "Made in Russia"
International Forum Made in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) will open a tasting and demonstration pavilion of Russian food products in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, by the end of this year, making it the sixth pavilion; five more have opened in other countries.

“Saudi Arabia will be the sixth country to host our pavilion. In the near future, we will start accepting applications from our producers-exporters to exhibit their products there. Thus, in the autumn, local distributors, retail chains, and ordinary consumers will become more familiar with the Made in Russia products, which have already been appreciated in China, Egypt, UAE, and Vietnam. I would like to remind you that this year the REC's foreign pavilion will also open in Turkey,” Alexey Solodov, Vice President of REC, said at the 13th meeting of the Expert Committee for selecting applications from organizations to exhibit products in foreign pavilions.

The REC committee held the meeting on August 26, where it selected another 10 companies, whose products will appear in the REC's foreign pavilions.
The committee has considered a total of 12 applications from 10 companies, including seven from Turkey, two each from China and the UAE, and one from Vietnam. All applications were approved.
Foreign pavilions will be filled with goods such as dairy products, soft drinks, natural food supplements, spices, cereals, vegetable, meat, and baked goods.
The Russian Export Center is implementing a program to create permanent tasting and demonstration pavilions for Russian foods in foreign countries. The pavilions are located in China, UAE, Vietnam, Egypt, and Turkey.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала